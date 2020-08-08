e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Handbag stolen in 2004 returned to cops after 16 years in Australia

Handbag stolen in 2004 returned to cops after 16 years in Australia

Found after more than 16 years, the handbag was believed to be stolen from the back of the owner’s car which was parked near the Heber and Auburn Street intersection.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 08, 2020 19:42 IST
Asian News International | Posted by : Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by : Srimoyee Chowdhury
Moree, Australia
The police team is trying to reach and make contact with the owner of the handbag.
The police team is trying to reach and make contact with the owner of the handbag. (ANI)
         

The Moree Police in New South Wales were handed over a handbag this week, which after linking its identifying features, is believed to be the same bag that was reported stolen back in July 2004.

Cited by the publication Moree Champion, the handbag was found at the back of one of the oldest, and largest fashion boutiques in rural New South Wales -- Assef’s car park by some building workers in the area.

Found after more than 16 years, the handbag was believed to be stolen from the back of the owner’s car which was parked near the Heber and Auburn Street intersection.

Back then, a few days later after the incident, some of the contents of the bag were recovered near the Moree railway station.

However, now, after many years, the handbag and the majority of its contents were located in Assef’s car park.

Moree police officer-in-charge Inspector Martin Burke said this goes to show why it’s so important for people to report lost or stolen items.

“The moral of the story is that it’s important to report this stuff, lost or stolen because there’s a greater opportunity to link it up with you if they’re found later,” Moree Champion quoted Inspector Burke as saying.

“There were enough identifying features of this handbag that we have been able to confidently link it to the bag that was stolen in 2004. It shows that if you report things, there is an opportunity down the track to be reunited with those items.”

Meanwhile, the police team is trying to reach and make contact with the owner of the handbag.

top news
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Co-pilot’s wife unaware of his death in Kerala crash. Is expecting a baby in 15 days
Co-pilot’s wife unaware of his death in Kerala crash. Is expecting a baby in 15 days
Lessons from Swachhta Mission important in fighting Covid-19: PM Modi
Lessons from Swachhta Mission important in fighting Covid-19: PM Modi
Six days before Rajasthan showdown, Vasundhara Raje meets Rajnath Singh
Six days before Rajasthan showdown, Vasundhara Raje meets Rajnath Singh
All Air India crash survivors to be tested for Covid-19: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
All Air India crash survivors to be tested for Covid-19: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
5 Zoom features that you may not be using during video calls
5 Zoom features that you may not be using during video calls
Kerala plane crash ‘murder, not accident’: Expert who flagged safety issues
Kerala plane crash ‘murder, not accident’: Expert who flagged safety issues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In