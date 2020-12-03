e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / 7-year-old ends up placing nearly 42 orders instead of 2 owing to slow Internet speed, 30 riders reach her home to deliver food. Watch

7-year-old ends up placing nearly 42 orders instead of 2 owing to slow Internet speed, 30 riders reach her home to deliver food. Watch

The girl’s neighbour shared a video of the incident.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 09:31 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video was shared on Facebook by a user of the platform named Dann Kayne Suarez.
The video was shared on Facebook by a user of the platform named Dann Kayne Suarez.
         

A video of a narrow lane crowded with several food delivery riders in Cebu City, Philippines has made its way to the Internet. It shows the aftermath of what happened when due to slow internet connection a seven-year-old girl unknowingly ended up placing nearly 42 orders instead of two – and about 30 riders came to deliver their respective orders at her place.

The video was shared on Facebook by a user of the platform named Dann Kayne Suarez, the girl’s neighbour. According to Mashable, the girl’s parents were at work so she was spending time with her grandma. As she had placed online orders before, they left her with a Smartphone to order food.

The post’s caption explains that she was trying to place order for two meals for herself and her grandma. However, due to a lag in the Internet speed, she kept on pressing the order button unaware that with each click, an order was being placed. Her act resulted in accumulation of almost 30 riders outside her home. This left the girl extremely scared. That is when Suarez started broadcasting to Facebook. Soon he and other neighbours stepped in to help the girl and purchased most of the orders from the riders.

Take a look at the video here:

Since being shared, it has gathered over three lakh views and tons of comments from people.

“May god bless you,” reads a comment when loosely translated from Filipino. “Aww, poor girl,” expressed another.

What do you think of the whole incident?

Also Read | Hungry kid uses mom’s mobile, ends up ordering food worth over Rs 5000

tags
top news
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh leaves for Delhi, to meet Amit Shah ahead of talks with farmers
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh leaves for Delhi, to meet Amit Shah ahead of talks with farmers
Farmers’ protest: Closed border points affect vehicular traffic in outer, east Delhi
Farmers’ protest: Closed border points affect vehicular traffic in outer, east Delhi
India’s Covid-19 caseload crosses 9.5 million with 35,551 new cases
India’s Covid-19 caseload crosses 9.5 million with 35,551 new cases
Why Delhi may be on right track in Covid-19 fight
Why Delhi may be on right track in Covid-19 fight
Delhi’s AQI improves marginally but remains in very poor category
Delhi’s AQI improves marginally but remains in very poor category
Cyclone Burevi just 40 km away from Kerala coast, IMD issues red alert for 4 districts
Cyclone Burevi just 40 km away from Kerala coast, IMD issues red alert for 4 districts
Dharampal Gulati, iconic face of MDH spices, dies; tributes pour in
Dharampal Gulati, iconic face of MDH spices, dies; tributes pour in
Watch: IAF testfires Akash missile, Russian Igla amid China border tension
Watch: IAF testfires Akash missile, Russian Igla amid China border tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In