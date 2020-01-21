8-foot-long Boa Constrictor snake breaks into bathroom, causes ‘hiss-teria’

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 12:27 IST

When Merseyside Police received a call about ‘breaking and entering’ in a house, they were not ready to face a “slippery” perpetrator. As it turns out, the culprit in question was an 8-foot-long Boa Constrictor snake which was found in a bathroom of a house. How did it end up there? No one had any idea.

Merseyside Police took to Facebook to share images of the snake. Along with that, they also shared a link of a blog which details the department’s encounter with the reptile.

The occupant of the home, a woman, found the snake in her bathroom and called the police. When the officers reached the place, they were left “flabbergasted” as none of them had any ideas as in how to deal with the reptile.

8-foot-long Boa Constrictor snake broke in to a house.

Initially, the police tried getting in touch with the reptile catchers but they were unavailable. Eventually, the department called a fellow constable from another station who has experience in dealing with snakes.

He arrived and found the reptile tightly coiled around the bathroom sink. He gave the creature a drink of water and coaxed it to loosen its grip. Eventually, the snake unraveled itself and the constable was able to put it in large and safe container.

The snake is temporarily housed at a local pet rescue center.

Here’s the entire post:

What would you do if you find a slithery perpetrator in your house?