e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / 80-year-old coolie helping migrant workers to cop donating blood, heartwarming tales of humanity for your Monday morning motivation

80-year-old coolie helping migrant workers to cop donating blood, heartwarming tales of humanity for your Monday morning motivation

We have collected some such tales of humanity which are perfect to present you with a perfect dose of motivation this Monday morning.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 08, 2020 12:21 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
80-year-old coolie helping migrant workers to cop donating blood, here’s your dose of feel-good stories.
80-year-old coolie helping migrant workers to cop donating blood, here’s your dose of feel-good stories.(Twitter/Screengrab)
         

There are times when it may seem that nothing is going to work out. However, in those trying times, there is the ray of hopes that empowers us and it can come in any form. It can be the kind words of a stranger or a smile of a kid or the tales of humanity which fills you with a warm fuzzy feeling and gives you the inspiration to go on.

We have collected some such tales of humanity which are perfect to present you with a perfect dose of motivation this Monday morning.

80-year-old coolie carries luggage of migrant workers for free

This is the story of Mujibullah who works as a coolie at Lucknow Railway station. This 80-year-old recently won people over after the story of his selfless gesture came into the limelight. He has been doing his bit in these perilous times by carrying the bags of migrant workers for free.

Mumbai policeman donates blood

When family and friends of a 14-year-old girl, who was due to undergo an open-heart surgery, failed to get blood this cop emerged as a saviour. Police constable Aakash Gaikwad donated blood for the kid so she could go for the operation.

Man rescues deer

This is a story that details how a man saved a tiny deer that was drowning by rescuing it from water and giving it CPR. Brian Ballard came across the lifeless animal while out on Lake Tyler and sprung into action to help the deer.

Mumbai cops run to stop special train to help migrant workers

In another story that can restore one’s faith in humanity, a team of Mumbai policemen ran after a Shramik special train to stop it from leaving the station. They did so to help a few migrants get onboard who were running late.

Bihar residents offer food to people on Mizoram-bound train

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga shared this heartening video which shows the true spirit of humanity. It details how a group of people from Bihar distributed food packets to the passengers of a Shramik Special train returning to Mizoram.

Do you know any such story which may tug at people’s heartstrings?

tags
top news
9 terrorists killed in J-K’s Shopian in 24 hours, say police
9 terrorists killed in J-K’s Shopian in 24 hours, say police
‘Good thought to keep heart happy,’ says Rahul after Shah’s remark on border protection
‘Good thought to keep heart happy,’ says Rahul after Shah’s remark on border protection
LIVE: Rajasthan reports 241 Covid-19 deaths, 10,696 cases
LIVE: Rajasthan reports 241 Covid-19 deaths, 10,696 cases
Murder accused hacked to death inside govt hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai
Murder accused hacked to death inside govt hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai
Can’t you just fire me? Man paid to do nothing wanted $2 million
Can’t you just fire me? Man paid to do nothing wanted $2 million
Entry into Delhi allowed from Gurugram, commuters claim chaos at UP border
Entry into Delhi allowed from Gurugram, commuters claim chaos at UP border
Hustle bustle returns, long queues of devotees as places of worship reopen
Hustle bustle returns, long queues of devotees as places of worship reopen
Maharashtra’s covid cases go past China’s total tally, over 7 million cases worldwide
Maharashtra’s covid cases go past China’s total tally, over 7 million cases worldwide
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In