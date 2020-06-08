80-year-old coolie helping migrant workers to cop donating blood, heartwarming tales of humanity for your Monday morning motivation

it-s-viral

Jun 08, 2020

There are times when it may seem that nothing is going to work out. However, in those trying times, there is the ray of hopes that empowers us and it can come in any form. It can be the kind words of a stranger or a smile of a kid or the tales of humanity which fills you with a warm fuzzy feeling and gives you the inspiration to go on.

We have collected some such tales of humanity which are perfect to present you with a perfect dose of motivation this Monday morning.

80-year-old coolie carries luggage of migrant workers for free

This is the story of Mujibullah who works as a coolie at Lucknow Railway station. This 80-year-old recently won people over after the story of his selfless gesture came into the limelight. He has been doing his bit in these perilous times by carrying the bags of migrant workers for free.

Mumbai policeman donates blood

When family and friends of a 14-year-old girl, who was due to undergo an open-heart surgery, failed to get blood this cop emerged as a saviour. Police constable Aakash Gaikwad donated blood for the kid so she could go for the operation.

Commitment Level: A+



A 14-year old needed blood group A+ to undergo an open heart surgery.



When friends or family could not make it to the hospital due to #CycloneNisarga, PC Aakash Gaikwad donated blood.@MumbaiPolice wishes the young girl a healthy life ahead!#MumbaiFirst pic.twitter.com/nxiQLHQIoR — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) June 4, 2020

Man rescues deer

This is a story that details how a man saved a tiny deer that was drowning by rescuing it from water and giving it CPR. Brian Ballard came across the lifeless animal while out on Lake Tyler and sprung into action to help the deer.

Mumbai cops run to stop special train to help migrant workers

In another story that can restore one’s faith in humanity, a team of Mumbai policemen ran after a Shramik special train to stop it from leaving the station. They did so to help a few migrants get onboard who were running late.

We say goodbye to our friends on a long journey to Howrah, West Bengal. We are glad we could serve them food water and essentials.. with love from #Mumbai ❤️@aashutosh_vg @knkarthik1729@RahulK9309 @swaraj1983 @neeerajx

Errol Mathias#Khaanachahiye #MumbaiFightsCovid19 pic.twitter.com/FrfxZIFag3 — Khaana Chahiye (@khaanachahiye) May 31, 2020

Bihar residents offer food to people on Mizoram-bound train

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga shared this heartening video which shows the true spirit of humanity. It details how a group of people from Bihar distributed food packets to the passengers of a Shramik Special train returning to Mizoram.

Few days after stranded Mizos offers their food to flood-affected victims on their way back, a brief halt of their #ShramikSpecialTrain at #Begusarai Bihar witnessed good #Samaritans offering them food in return!

Goodness for goodness.#India is beautiful when flooded with #Love pic.twitter.com/6aPs3BQoc1 — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) May 30, 2020

Do you know any such story which may tug at people’s heartstrings?