Home / It's Viral / 80-year-old coolie at Lucknow station helps migrants for free, wins hearts

80-year-old coolie at Lucknow station helps migrants for free, wins hearts

Mujibullah is also helping by providing food and water to the passengers on trains.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 01, 2020 15:53 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mujibullah has been working 8-10 hours every day and can carry 50 kgs of weight.
Mujibullah has been working 8-10 hours every day and can carry 50 kgs of weight.
         

In difficult times, stories of random acts of kindness and warm gestures bring hope. This story of an 80-year-old coolie at Lucknow Railway Station is one of them. Mujibullah has been doing his bit to help migrant workers by carrying their luggage for free. His gesture has struck a chord with thousands.

Even at his age, Mujibullah has been working 8-10 hours every day and can carry 50 kgs of weight. Calling it ‘khidmat’, he says he helps migrant workers with their luggage free of cost. He says this is his duty and this duty is very ‘important’. Mujibullah is also helping by providing food and water to the passengers on trains. He believes he can earn money once things get better but for now he’s volunteering to help.

Several people have posted reactions about Mujibullah and appreciated the work he’s doing.

“This type of person is called real hero. They believe in only humanity,” says an individual on Instagram. “Such people keep humanity alive!” says another. “Heartfelt. He does have a heart of gold,” says a third.

Several such stories about heroes who’re going above and beyond to help others in this time of need have brought happiness to people. Humans of Bombay shared one such heartening story about Mumbai Police helping a lawyer get her broken prosthetic leg fixed after a tweet. The story tugged at people’s heartstrings who wrote how ‘humanity still exists’.

Also Read | Class 7 student from Noida gives away piggy bank savings to help migrant labourers

Govt withdraws order to stop sale of 1,026 ‘imported’ goods at paramilitary canteens
Airlines urged to keep middle seats empty or give ‘wrap-around gowns’
Live: Union Cabinet approves Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs
Monsoon to be normal, around 102% of average, says weather department
Delhi borders sealed for one week, only essential services allowed
Russia to roll out its first approved Covid-19 drug next week
RIP Wajid Khan: The man who made Salman Khan’s music ‘dabangg’
As cases rise, focus must be on protection and saving lives
