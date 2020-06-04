e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Man rescues drowning baby deer, gives it CPR to save its life. Watch

Man rescues drowning baby deer, gives it CPR to save its life. Watch

This is a wonderful display of kindness.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 04, 2020 20:28 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Brian Ballard was out on Lake Tyler, Texas, when he noticed the lifeless animal and sprung into action.
Brian Ballard was out on Lake Tyler, Texas, when he noticed the lifeless animal and sprung into action. (Facebook/Liz Ballard)
         

As the people grieve for the pregnant elephant that was killed in Kerala, this story of a family rescuing a baby deer may offer some comfort. A post shared on Facebook details how a man spotted the tiny animal in the water and saved it from drowning. A video, shared along with the post, shows him and another person giving the animal CPR and saving its life.

This wonderful display of kindness was shared by Facebook user Liz Ballard. “How sweet is this! Brian rescued a baby deer at the lake. She was lifeless under water. God is good!” she wrote while sharing the video of her husband.

Brian Ballard was out on Lake Tyler, Texas, when he noticed the lifeless animal and sprung into action, reports Tyler Morning Telegraph. Ashton Byrd, who was on a different boat, noticed Ballard and decided to help.

The video opens to show Byrd blowing air into the baby deer’s mouth to revive it. Ballard is seen taking over and followed it up by giving the animal chest compressions. After some intense moments, the deer begins to breathe on its own.

Ballard can be heard asking Byrd to take the deer to a rehabilitation centre.

Since being shared last evening, the video has collected almost 300 shares and several happy comments.

“That is amazing! Makes me want to cry!” comments an individual. “It’s a great day when you can do good like this,” writes another.

Someone also shared this picture of Ashton with the deer.

Liz Ballard also shared an update in the comments section. “Bambi is in amazing hands with a family that rehabilitates sweet little animals in this situation and all is good!”

Also Read | This video of a cat comforting a doggo at the vet is all types of ‘aww’. Watch

