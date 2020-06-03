Mumbai cops run after Shramik special train to stop it to help migrants who were running late. Watch

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 18:12 IST

A video is now creating a stir on Twitter for being inspiring and equally heartwarming. It details a tale of how a few officials of Mumbai Police helped a group of migrant workers to board a Shramik special train.

Shared on the official Twitter handle of Khaana Chahiye, a citizen initiative, the video shows a few policemen running behind a train trying to stop it in order to help a few migrant workers who were late and couldn’t board on time.

“As the last train to West Bengal left, a group got left behind as they arrived late. Mumbai Police team ran behind the train to stop it & citizen volunteers from 3 teams raced across the platform with the passengers luggage,” with this tweet Khaana Chahiye shared the video. This over-a-minute-long video has now tugged at the heartstrings of many. Chances are this display of humanity will leave you emotional too.

As the last train to West Bengal left, a group got left behind as they arrived late@MumbaiPolice team ran behind the train to stop it & citizen volunteers from 3 teams raced across the platform with the passengers luggage. Did they make it?#Khaanachahiye #MumbaiFightsCovid19 pic.twitter.com/0V5oBJ2wwm — Khaana Chahiye (@khaanachahiye) May 31, 2020

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 18,400 views and close to 500 likes – and counting. This tweet by Khaana Chahiye is a part of a thread which is filled with similar content. They show how volunteers of the initiative are joining hands with Mumbai Police officials to help migrant workers board the special trains.