e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Mumbai cops run after Shramik special train to stop it to help migrants who were running late. Watch

Mumbai cops run after Shramik special train to stop it to help migrants who were running late. Watch

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 18,400 views - and counting.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 03, 2020 18:12 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mumbai Police officials also helped the passengers with their luggage.
Mumbai Police officials also helped the passengers with their luggage. (Twitter/@khaanachahiye )
         

A video is now creating a stir on Twitter for being inspiring and equally heartwarming. It details a tale of how a few officials of Mumbai Police helped a group of migrant workers to board a Shramik special train.

Shared on the official Twitter handle of Khaana Chahiye, a citizen initiative, the video shows a few policemen running behind a train trying to stop it in order to help a few migrant workers who were late and couldn’t board on time.

“As the last train to West Bengal left, a group got left behind as they arrived late. Mumbai Police team ran behind the train to stop it & citizen volunteers from 3 teams raced across the platform with the passengers luggage,” with this tweet Khaana Chahiye shared the video. This over-a-minute-long video has now tugged at the heartstrings of many. Chances are this display of humanity will leave you emotional too.

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 18,400 views and close to 500 likes – and counting. This tweet by Khaana Chahiye is a part of a thread which is filled with similar content. They show how volunteers of the initiative are joining hands with Mumbai Police officials to help migrant workers board the special trains.

tags
top news
1 killed in Alibag after electric pole falls on him as Cyclone Nisarga hits Maharashtra
1 killed in Alibag after electric pole falls on him as Cyclone Nisarga hits Maharashtra
Cyclone Nisarga snaps trees, electricity poles in Maharashtra’s Raigad
Cyclone Nisarga snaps trees, electricity poles in Maharashtra’s Raigad
In Crime Branch charge sheet in Delhi riots case, a reference to Tablighi Jamaat
In Crime Branch charge sheet in Delhi riots case, a reference to Tablighi Jamaat
Shah Faesal and two other senior J&K politicians’ detentions under NSA revoked
Shah Faesal and two other senior J&K politicians’ detentions under NSA revoked
Foreign businessmen, engineers, healthcare professionals can get visas to enter India
Foreign businessmen, engineers, healthcare professionals can get visas to enter India
Top Jaish bombmaker killed, hunt for 2 missing car bombs in Kashmir is on
Top Jaish bombmaker killed, hunt for 2 missing car bombs in Kashmir is on
Tahir Hussain led the mob that killed Ankit Sharma: Charge sheet
Tahir Hussain led the mob that killed Ankit Sharma: Charge sheet
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Maharashtra; strong wind, rainfall witnessed
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Maharashtra; strong wind, rainfall witnessed
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In