Mumbai cop donates blood to help 14-year-old undergo heart surgery, wins hearts

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 21:31 IST

A policeman in Mumbai is winning an outpouring of love and respect for his kind gesture towards a stranger. Param Bir Singh, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, shared a tweet about the cop, detailing how he donated blood to help a 14-year-old girl who had to undergo open heart surgery.

“Commitment Level: A+,” says the tweet. “A 14-year-old needed blood group A+ to undergo an open heart surgery. When friends or family could not make it to the hospital due to #CycloneNisarga, PC Aakash Gaikwad donated blood,” the tweet says further. Singh used the hashtag #MumbaiFirst and concluded the tweet by wishing the girl a healthy life ahead.

The post is complete with a picture of PC Aakash Gaikwad.

Commitment Level: A+



A 14-year old needed blood group A+ to undergo an open heart surgery.



When friends or family could not make it to the hospital due to #CycloneNisarga, PC Aakash Gaikwad donated blood.@MumbaiPolice wishes the young girl a healthy life ahead!#MumbaiFirst pic.twitter.com/nxiQLHQIoR — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) June 4, 2020

The tweet has since struck a chord with thousands who have posted several comments praising the cop and his actions. Shared earlier today, the tweet has collected over 3,000 likes and nearly 500 retweets - and counting.

Actor Rahul Dev is among those who praised the policeman.

Absolutely Wonderful sir ! — Rahul Dev (@RahulDevRising) June 4, 2020

“Bravo! Our Police always has a heart!” posts a Twitter user. “Big Salute to Mumbai police and Akash in particular,” writes another. “Hats off,” comments a third. “Sir, salute to the police department for helping the child in this crucial time,” adds a fourth.

Another similar story about a gesture of a Mumbai police team went viral recently. The policemen won tremendous praise after they were seen running behind a Shramik special train to stop it in order to help migrants who were running late.

