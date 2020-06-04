e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Mumbai cop donates blood to help 14-year-old undergo heart surgery, wins hearts

Mumbai cop donates blood to help 14-year-old undergo heart surgery, wins hearts

“Commitment Level: A+,” says Param Bir Singh, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, in a tweet.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 04, 2020 21:31 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PC Aakash Gaikwad has been praised for his selfless actions.
PC Aakash Gaikwad has been praised for his selfless actions. (Twitter/@CPMumbaiPolice)
         

A policeman in Mumbai is winning an outpouring of love and respect for his kind gesture towards a stranger. Param Bir Singh, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, shared a tweet about the cop, detailing how he donated blood to help a 14-year-old girl who had to undergo open heart surgery.

“Commitment Level: A+,” says the tweet. “A 14-year-old needed blood group A+ to undergo an open heart surgery. When friends or family could not make it to the hospital due to #CycloneNisarga, PC Aakash Gaikwad donated blood,” the tweet says further. Singh used the hashtag #MumbaiFirst and concluded the tweet by wishing the girl a healthy life ahead.

The post is complete with a picture of PC Aakash Gaikwad.

The tweet has since struck a chord with thousands who have posted several comments praising the cop and his actions. Shared earlier today, the tweet has collected over 3,000 likes and nearly 500 retweets - and counting.

Actor Rahul Dev is among those who praised the policeman.

“Bravo! Our Police always has a heart!” posts a Twitter user. “Big Salute to Mumbai police and Akash in particular,” writes another. “Hats off,” comments a third. “Sir, salute to the police department for helping the child in this crucial time,” adds a fourth.

Another similar story about a gesture of a Mumbai police team went viral recently. The policemen won tremendous praise after they were seen running behind a Shramik special train to stop it in order to help migrants who were running late.

Also Read | Mumbai Police thanks their ‘all weather friend’ in an Insta post. People are in awe

tags
top news
38,000 stranded Indians to be repatriated in 3rd phase of Vande Bharat Mission
38,000 stranded Indians to be repatriated in 3rd phase of Vande Bharat Mission
Health Ministry releases SOPs for restaurants, hotels. New guidelines here
Health Ministry releases SOPs for restaurants, hotels. New guidelines here
India joins UK’s global vaccine mission, commits $15 million over next five years
India joins UK’s global vaccine mission, commits $15 million over next five years
Thousands of China’s movie screens could be shut forever
Thousands of China’s movie screens could be shut forever
Covid-19: Where a new India is born, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Covid-19: Where a new India is born, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Race for Rajya Sabha tickets heat up in Karnataka in both BJP, Congress camps
Race for Rajya Sabha tickets heat up in Karnataka in both BJP, Congress camps
With 2,933 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra’s tally climbs to 77,793
With 2,933 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra’s tally climbs to 77,793
Covid: Haryana to reopen schools in July; watch distancing plan
Covid: Haryana to reopen schools in July; watch distancing plan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In