87-year-old coronavirus patient watches sunset with doctor, pic makes netizens emotional

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 19:06 IST

Amid all the gloom spread across the world by the outbreak of coronavirus, a picture of an 87-year-old CoVID-19 patient and his doctor watching the sunset outside a Wuhan hospital has warmed the hearts of netizens.

A Twitter user @chenchenzh shared the picture of the heartwarming moment along with the caption: “Wuhan Uni hospital. A 20-something doctor from Shanghai was taking an 87-year-old patient who’d been hospitalised for a month to take a CT scan. He asked if he wanted to stop by to watch the sunset. He said yes. They enjoyed the moment together.”

As the post went viral, social media was abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote: “Truly heartwarming! Medical care workers are our heroes!”

Another said: “Stunning work of empathy. Love...”

A post read: “Beautiful scene and photo. I wish you’d make a photo album of all these poignant images from China.”

“The first news I got up to read today is this. Hope the elderly patient gets better soon,” a user remarked.