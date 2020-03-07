e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / 87-year-old coronavirus patient watches sunset with doctor, pic makes netizens emotional

87-year-old coronavirus patient watches sunset with doctor, pic makes netizens emotional

A picture of an 87-year-old CoVID-19 patient and his doctor watching the sunset outside a Wuhan hospital has won the hearts of netizens.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 07, 2020 19:06 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
A 20-something doctor from Shanghai was taking an 87-year-old patient who asked to stop by to watch the sunset.
A 20-something doctor from Shanghai was taking an 87-year-old patient who asked to stop by to watch the sunset.(Twiiter/@chenchenzh)
         
Highlights
  • 87-year-old CoVID-19 patient and his doctor watched the sunset
  • A Twitter user shared the picture of the heartwarming moment
  • The 87-year-old patient who’d been hospitalised for a month to take a CT scan

Amid all the gloom spread across the world by the outbreak of coronavirus, a picture of an 87-year-old CoVID-19 patient and his doctor watching the sunset outside a Wuhan hospital has warmed the hearts of netizens.

A Twitter user @chenchenzh shared the picture of the heartwarming moment along with the caption: “Wuhan Uni hospital. A 20-something doctor from Shanghai was taking an 87-year-old patient who’d been hospitalised for a month to take a CT scan. He asked if he wanted to stop by to watch the sunset. He said yes. They enjoyed the moment together.”

As the post went viral, social media was abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote: “Truly heartwarming! Medical care workers are our heroes!”

Another said: “Stunning work of empathy. Love...”

A post read: “Beautiful scene and photo. I wish you’d make a photo album of all these poignant images from China.”

“The first news I got up to read today is this. Hope the elderly patient gets better soon,” a user remarked.

tags
top news
Coronavirus Live: 3 more test positive in India, total confirmed cases 34
Coronavirus Live: 3 more test positive in India, total confirmed cases 34
PM Modi holds review meet as coronavirus cases climb to 34 in India
PM Modi holds review meet as coronavirus cases climb to 34 in India
‘They have been wrong before’: Foreign minister Jaishankar on UNHRC’s CAA move
‘They have been wrong before’: Foreign minister Jaishankar on UNHRC’s CAA move
Is no one in RBI or govt accountable for Yes Bank debacle? asks Chidambaram
Is no one in RBI or govt accountable for Yes Bank debacle? asks Chidambaram
CBI vs CBI: In major relief for Rakesh Asthana, court accepts clean chit
CBI vs CBI: In major relief for Rakesh Asthana, court accepts clean chit
Why Arvind Kejriwal is wrong on Kanhaiya, writes Karan Thapar
Why Arvind Kejriwal is wrong on Kanhaiya, writes Karan Thapar
Fitbit Versa 2 review: Smartest fitness band for Android
Fitbit Versa 2 review: Smartest fitness band for Android
MSK Prasad reveals why Kohli was chosen as India captain after Dhoni
MSK Prasad reveals why Kohli was chosen as India captain after Dhoni
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news