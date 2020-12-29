Adorable video of camel hugging its human is all kinds of delightful

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 11:31 IST

Humans often show their affection towards each other by sharing a hug. What if animals have to show a similar emotion towards a human? Well, if this video is anything to go by, it seems animals also like to give hugs.

In a viral video, shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, a white camel can be seen hugging its owner. Nanda posted the video with the caption, “We only have what we give… Camel owner went absent from his herd for few days. On his return love showered on him by one of his camels is the purest love.”

The video shows a camel hugging his human friend. Take a look at the video:

Camel owner went absent from his herd for few days. On his return love showered on him by one of his camels is the purest love. pic.twitter.com/CYsZybRos3 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 27, 2019

The video is not only adorable, but also moving. The video, posted two days back, has gained more than 21,000 views. While it is common to see pet dogs or cats showing their humans such affection, such acts aren’t seen among larger animals such as horses or camels that often.

Twitter users replied on the video with the following comments:

This is not the first time when a camel can be seen hugging its owner. Back in 2014, a similar story about a camel hugging its owner circulated online. According to the Emirates247.com , the man had sold his camel to a Saudi farmer and returned a few days later to meet the animal. To his surprise, the camel recognised its former owner and showed him some affection by wrapping its long neck around him.