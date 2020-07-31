e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Anand Mahindra posts ‘visual metaphor’ of everyone navigating through Covid-19. Watch

Anand Mahindra posts ‘visual metaphor’ of everyone navigating through Covid-19. Watch

“We need ‘off-road’ skills!” Anand Mahindra tweeted.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 31, 2020 16:28 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“Lost count of the number of people who have forwarded this clip to me. No surprise that they’d think I’d enjoy it,” Anand Mahindra tweeted.
“Lost count of the number of people who have forwarded this clip to me. No surprise that they’d think I’d enjoy it,” Anand Mahindra tweeted. (YouTube/Stan Fuller)
         

Anand Mahindra has time and again shared tweets that leave people on Twitter impressed and with various thoughts. His latest tweet is no different. The business tycoon has shared a thrilling video which he says represents a visual metaphor for the way people all over the world are trying to navigate through life in Covid-19 times.

“Lost count of the number of people who have forwarded this clip to me. No surprise that they’d think I’d enjoy it,” the Mahindra Group Chairman wrote in his tweet. The video shows a man driving across a massive crack - also known as the Golden Crack - in a 70-year-old jeep. The video is quite intense.

“But I also see it as a visual metaphor for how all of us are attempting to negotiate the perils of Covid-19 & its impact on our lives: We need ‘off-road’ skills!” he added in his tweet.

Watch the video he shared:

Posted a few hours ago, the video has collected over 3,300 likes and many reactions.

“He truly cracked it… Hoping the back tyres showed the same grit & made it through” wrote a Twitter user. “Incredible,” wrote another. “What a skill,” posted a third.

There were many who wanted to know what happened next in the video. Well, you can watch it here: (Tip: skip to 15:00)

What do you think about the video and Anand Mahindra’s tweet?

tags
top news
Sheikh Hasina at helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
Sheikh Hasina at helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
Sushant Singh Rajput death: ED files money laundering case
Sushant Singh Rajput death: ED files money laundering case
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh orders probe into 21 suspected spurious liquor deaths
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh orders probe into 21 suspected spurious liquor deaths
Rafale vs J-20: Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa calls China’s bluff with ‘two simple questions’
Rafale vs J-20: Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa calls China’s bluff with ‘two simple questions’
LIVE: International commercial passenger flights to remain suspended till Aug 31
LIVE: International commercial passenger flights to remain suspended till Aug 31
Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s detention extended by 3 months
Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s detention extended by 3 months
Charter flights to move Ashok Gehlot MLAs to Jaisalmer amid poaching fears
Charter flights to move Ashok Gehlot MLAs to Jaisalmer amid poaching fears
Watch how this 51-year-old passed class 10 after 33 failed attempts
Watch how this 51-year-old passed class 10 after 33 failed attempts
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In