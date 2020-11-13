e-paper
Anand Mahindra's tweet on happiness has a big message

Anand Mahindra’s tweet on happiness has a big message

Anand Mahindra’s post has received nearly 5,000 likes on Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 08:44 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known for sharing inspiring and entertaining posts on his Twitter handle.
Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known for sharing inspiring and entertaining posts on his Twitter handle.
         

Have you ever wondered what the secret to happiness is? Well, here’s a picture that may offer an answer.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who is known for sharing inspiring and entertaining posts on his Twitter handle, shared a tweet with this picture. Not only does the image have a big message, but the caption Mahindra shared along with it is equally wonderful to read.

“They say a picture is worth a thousand words? Yes and a simple line drawing is sometimes worth a thousand pictures,” he tweeted.

Take a look at the picture below:

The tweet, posted on November 12, has received over 4,900 likes along with many comments.

“Yes I believe in that. No one can spoon feed happiness to you. You have to create it for yourself. Like singing is happiness for me, even though I’m not a professional singer,” shared an individual. “Absolutely , it can’t be procured or exchanged,” posted another. “Very true !! These days you need to paint your canvas yourself rather than expecting others to paint it as per your need to make you feel happy,” commented a third.

What do you think about this tweet?

