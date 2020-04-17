Anand Mahindra wants to gift this man a lungi to complete his ‘instant suit’

it-s-viral

Wearing that favourite t-shirt and pajama and lying on the couch while working from home can very well be the best feeling ever. But what happens when you suddenly get a video call from your office? Of course you quickly put on some presentable clothes which adhere to the office dress code and plonk yourself in front of your work station. Well, this gentleman may have an easy solution which at least the men can use. It’s an ‘instant suit.’

A video detailing how one can quickly put on the ‘instant suit’ to attend a video conference was recently shared on Twitter by business mogul Anand Mahindra. Not just impressed, Mahidnra jokingly added that he also wants to ship a lungi to the gentleman for wearing under his specially designed suit.

Take a look at the video which not only impressed Mahindra but netizens too:

So I see that creating a new Video conference dress code is a global obsession. I’m going to ship this gentleman a lungi, so that he can complete his outfit by wearing it under his ‘instant suit.’ 😊 #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/pMWB7DYBV9 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 15, 2020

The post soon sparked a ton of laughter from people and it’s clear from the comments they shared on the post.

“Is this for real? Well, necessity is the mother of invention!” wrote a Twitter user. “It is an absolute need to send lungis to such guys Sir. I saw a video of a guy caught in his underwear below the coat tie when he forgot to switch off the conference call and walked away,” shared another. “Working from home is so boring without Lungi,” expressed another.

This as it turns out is Mahindra’s second lungi-related tweet. In a previous post, he shared a meme on expectations and reality about working from home. In the tweet he confessed that during some of the video calls he wears a lungi under his shirt.

What do you think of Anand Mahindra’s ‘instant suit’ tweet?