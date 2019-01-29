Angry passenger slaps staffer during security check at Bangkok Airport

Many people get irked while undergoing security checks at airports. However, one passenger got so upset during her security check at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, she slapped the airport security personnel screening her. The bizarre incident was caught on camera and has since made its way online.

The video opens to shows a tourist, looking agitated, walking through the security scanner. Moments later a security personnel with a hand-held scanner is seen approaching her. The woman first appears to refuse the check following the pat-down but eventually stands with her arms raised for the check. However, moments into the check, the passenger is seen slapping the staffer.

A man, who appears to be travelling with the woman, immediately steps in and holds her back. He is even seen apologising to the staffer and other guards who walked towards them.

According to reports, the passengers were eventually taken away for questioning and the woman was fined 2,000 Thai baht (approximately Rs 4,500) for assaulting the airport officer. She was later released.

”Sometimes visitors do not want to abide by the airport rules and behave unpleasantly because they think it is a waste of time,” Executive Vice President and Deputy General Manager of Suvarnabhumi Airport Kittipong Kittikachorn said, adding that the staffer was simply doing her job.

“Our security officers are well-trained in handling such situations. We just want tourists to understand that the strict regulations are proceeded with for their own good.”

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 16:35 IST