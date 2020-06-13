Band-Aid announces bandages in different skin tones, gets mixed reactions

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 14:11 IST

An announcement by Band-Aid about a new line of bandages to include a more diverse range of skin tones has received mixed reactions on social media. In a post on Instagram, the company shared a picture of the different bandages announcing the launch of their new range. “We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin,” says the post. The announcement, however, has sparked varied comments - while some are applauding the company’s move, many are questioning why it took so long.

“Only 100 years to show up,” wrote an Instagram user. “I appreciate that you’re showing up, even if you’re showing up late,” posted another.

“We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you,” wrote Band-Aid in their post. “We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community,” they said further.

Promising that “this is just the first among many steps together in the fight against systemic racism”, the company also promised to make a donation to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Since being shared on June 10, the post has collected over 1.2 lakh likes and more than 6,300 comments.

“It’s about time. I can’t believe these different shades of skin tone emojis were made first,” commented an individual. “We have been asking for this for years, it’s so sad your company just now markets this when its profitable and trendy… your company should be ashamed of itself,” wrote another. “This was much needed, thank you,” posted a third.

People have also been taking to Twitter to express their reactions.

I’m still not feeling this. The only reason major corps are now making changes is bc they feel the pressure we’ve applied. But we’ve spoken out about issues like bandaid skin tone representation for years. If we want to make meaningful change, buy from ppl who get it @browndages https://t.co/DR5gXqhT2i — dominique (@mizzdominique2) June 12, 2020

When the little things are huge...

🙏🏽Band Aid is officially releasing Band Aids in different shades of flesh because, well, there are different shades of flesh. 🤷🏽‍♀️🙏🏽Bloch gets it — and is finally going to release pointe shoes in all shades of flesh. #BandAid #bloch #progress 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/u3eucuOTCZ — Philana Marie Boles (@phancyphilana) June 12, 2020

First Crayola, now #BandAid



Some will say it’s not enough. Others will say it took too long.



While there’s no arguing both on points, if this is what it takes to makes progress. I’ll take it.



The more companies that step up & make changes, the more combined change we’ll see pic.twitter.com/zhxvblcRLP — Mari Pullen (@maripullen) June 13, 2020

If y’all are going to reject every effort made by these corporations/companies there will be no progression. #BandAid comes out with an expanded shade range and y’all reject it. 💁🏾‍♀️ — Chellie (@chelliebonita1) June 12, 2020

The announcement comes as millions all over the world stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement which again gained momentum following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer.

According to CNN, Band-Aid had launched its Perfect Blend brand which included multiracial bandages back in 2005. It was, however, discontinued due to “lack of interest at the time,” Band-Aid said.