‘Barkour:’ Pug named Hank does the craziest jumps to get out of his gate. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 13:44 IST

A pug named Hank is taking the Internet by storm. The reason behind Hank’s newfound fame isn’t just his adorable looks but in fact, his extraordinary talent. The doggo won people’s hearts by jumping over his gate, which was meant to keep him in one part of the house, in style. Check out the video and be prepared to be amazed by the cute canine’s ‘barkour’ skills.

Dog parent Mary Green posted the video on Instagram on December 4. “Hank went viral,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording begins with an individual setting up a camera and then leaving the room. Hank is seen wandering around in the kitchen, behind his doggy gate. As soon as the person closes the door behind themselves, the doggo does something rather impressive.

Watch the clip to see exactly what:

If you’re feeling mostly surprised but also super impressed after having seen that video, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has garnered nearly 5,500 views and many appreciative comments from netizens.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “This is hilarious”.

Another individual wrote, “He is so smart”. “Hank went full spider-man,” read one comment under the post.

Another Instagram user stated, “Barkour,” making a pun referring to parkour, an activity wherein individuals run, jump, or climb obstacles in an urban environment.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did you find it amusing too?