Camouflaged spider pounces on unsuspecting bug, drags it underground. Watch nail-biting video

Though old, the video came to light after recently being shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 07, 2020 15:51 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the spider coming out from hiding to catch the bug.
The image shows the spider coming out from hiding to catch the bug. (Screengrab)
         
Highlights
  • Creepy video shows a spider turning a bug into prey
  • The spider suddenly snatches the unsuspecting bug
  • The video has sparked different comments

An unsuspecting bug got a horror story treatment in a video which has now left many terrified – and some fascinated. Though old, the video came to light after recently being shared online by IFS officer Susanta Nanda.

In the video, a bug strolls through dirt while minding its own business, completely unaware of the large predator waiting to eat it. Within the blink of an eye, a spider with its eight gigantic legs appears from its burrow and drags the bug underground.

“Nobody is exempted from the surprises of life. Let it a pleasant one for you today,” Nanda wrote and tweeted the video.

Take a look at the nail-biting video:

Since being shared, the video has been viewed more than 4,500 times and the numbers are only increasing. It also has over 500 likes from tweeple. People dropped different comments on the post. While some were at awe, others found it scary.

“Camouflage at best,” wrote a Twitter user. “Scary,” commented another. “Oh my god,” expressed a third. “An amazing spider,” wrote a fourth.

The crawly creature seen in the video is a Trapdoor spider, reports Daily Mail. It’s known for nesting underground and creating a ‘trapdoor’ to prey on unsuspecting creatures.

What do you think of the video? Intriguing or frightening?

