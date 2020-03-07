Camouflaged spider pounces on unsuspecting bug, drags it underground. Watch nail-biting video

it-s-viral

An unsuspecting bug got a horror story treatment in a video which has now left many terrified – and some fascinated. Though old, the video came to light after recently being shared online by IFS officer Susanta Nanda.

In the video, a bug strolls through dirt while minding its own business, completely unaware of the large predator waiting to eat it. Within the blink of an eye, a spider with its eight gigantic legs appears from its burrow and drags the bug underground.

“Nobody is exempted from the surprises of life. Let it a pleasant one for you today,” Nanda wrote and tweeted the video.

Take a look at the nail-biting video:

No body is exempted from the surprises of life😔

Let it a pleasant one for u today 🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/AAXtjaLCix — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 7, 2020

Since being shared, the video has been viewed more than 4,500 times and the numbers are only increasing. It also has over 500 likes from tweeple. People dropped different comments on the post. While some were at awe, others found it scary.

“Camouflage at best,” wrote a Twitter user. “Scary,” commented another. “Oh my god,” expressed a third. “An amazing spider,” wrote a fourth.

The crawly creature seen in the video is a Trapdoor spider, reports Daily Mail. It’s known for nesting underground and creating a ‘trapdoor’ to prey on unsuspecting creatures.

What do you think of the video? Intriguing or frightening?