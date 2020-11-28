e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Healing art: Cellist performs classic works against backdrop of deserted museum

Healing art: Cellist performs classic works against backdrop of deserted museum

During the pandemic, Camille Thomas has performed at the Palace of Versailles, the Institute of the Arab World and is scheduled next week to perform at the Grand Palais, a vast exhibition space next to the Champs Elysees.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 09:47 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Paris
French-Belgian cellist Camille Thomas plays at the Musee des Arts Decoratifs, which is closed to visitors during the lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Paris, France.
French-Belgian cellist Camille Thomas plays at the Musee des Arts Decoratifs, which is closed to visitors during the lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Paris, France.(REUTERS)
         

It’s an ideal pairing for the COVID-19 era: a musician who cannot play for a live audience and sumptuous museums that cannot welcome visitors. Cellist Camille Thomas has put them together to create what she hopes will be a balm for troubled times.

She is carrying out a series of solo performances of classic works set against a backdrop of deserted museum interiors in and around Paris. They are filmed and posted on the Internet.

French-Belgian cellist Camille Thomas poses during an interview with Reuters at the Musee des Arts Decoratifs, which is closed to visitors during the lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Paris, France.
French-Belgian cellist Camille Thomas poses during an interview with Reuters at the Musee des Arts Decoratifs, which is closed to visitors during the lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Paris, France. ( REUTERS )

During the pandemic, she has performed at the Palace of Versailles, the Institute of the Arab World and is scheduled next week to perform at the Grand Palais, a vast exhibition space next to the Champs Elysees. All the venues are shut because of France’s COVID-19 lockdown.

A YouTube video of her performing at the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris in October had been viewed 36,575 times as of Friday.

“I wanted to symbolise with these images the loneliness of musicians without the public, of museums without visitors,” said Thomas.

She was speaking in a room of the Museum of Decorative Arts this week where she played the Kaddish, a piece written by 20th century French composer Maurice Ravel.

“Of course people need medical care in this pandemic time but they also need care for the soul,” said Thomas, 32, who has a recording contract with a classical music label.

French-Belgian cellist Camille Thomas plays at the Musee des Arts Decoratifs, which is closed to visitors during the lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Paris, France.
French-Belgian cellist Camille Thomas plays at the Musee des Arts Decoratifs, which is closed to visitors during the lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Paris, France. ( REUTERS )

“I believe that art and music is healing and it’s essential to ... feel that, after this difficult time, all this beauty is waiting, it’s still there and it’s worth fighting for it.”

tags
top news
J&K goes to polls first time after Article 370 abrogation
J&K goes to polls first time after Article 370 abrogation
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
LIVE: PM Modi reviews development of Covid-19 vaccine by Zydus Cadila in Gujarat
LIVE: PM Modi reviews development of Covid-19 vaccine by Zydus Cadila in Gujarat
Fresh Covid-19 infection 4% lower than yesterday
Fresh Covid-19 infection 4% lower than yesterday
At 199, Delhi’s air remains in moderate zone
At 199, Delhi’s air remains in moderate zone
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi blames ‘PM Modi’s arrogance’, shares viral photo
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi blames ‘PM Modi’s arrogance’, shares viral photo
Delhi govt did nothing despite warning of Covid surge: Centre tells SC
Delhi govt did nothing despite warning of Covid surge: Centre tells SC
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In