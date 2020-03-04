Chimp shares apple with tortoise and netizens are here for it. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 18:42 IST

There are a lot of things one can learn from animals - whether it’s their sense of brotherhood, being empathetic or just sharing. Take for example this chimp and tortoise that can teach everyone a lesson on sharing. A video of the two beings from completely different species of the animal kingdom will give you a sense of calm in an otherwise complex environment.

The clip shows a chimpanzee eating an apple. However, after a few moments it feeds the apple to the tortoise near him. The heartwarming scene between the two is melting netizens’ hearts.

“Give, even if you only have a little,” reads the caption.

Give, even if you only have a little.



The Buddha

🎬 Moksa pic.twitter.com/hs4U6a4RrO — Ramblings (@ramblingsloa) March 3, 2020

Posted on March 3, the clip has garnered over 41,000 views and still counting. The sense of caring between the chimp and the tortoise has gathered several impressed comments from tweeple. While some have applauded the love, kindness and friendship between the animals, others have shared some adorable GIFs depicting how sharing is caring.

I'lll keep on saying it … love, kindness, friendship crosses all species. — Lulu's Dealz (@LulusDealz) March 3, 2020

Tout à fait d'accord avec cela 👍😀. Et il faut absolument éviter le gaspillage, surtout alimentaire. Tant de gens ne mangent pas à leur faim 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/2Q4NDiJy1T — JOSIANE MOLINET (@molinet_josiane) March 3, 2020

Absolutely brilliant 😊 — Michele Allen (@Michele26962436) March 3, 2020

How precious 😇😍❤️ — Kikiceescomtessebes (@Kikiceescomtes1) March 3, 2020

Sharing is caring 💚 — GiaVazquez (@GiaVazquez8) March 4, 2020

What do you think of this adorable duo?