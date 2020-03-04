e-paper
Chimp shares apple with tortoise and netizens are here for it. Watch

A video of the two beings from completely different species of the animal kingdom will give you a sense of calm in an otherwise complex environment.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 04, 2020 18:42 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The chimpanzee feeds the apple to the tortoise near him.
The chimpanzee feeds the apple to the tortoise near him.(Twitter/@ramblingsloa)
         

There are a lot of things one can learn from animals - whether it’s their sense of brotherhood, being empathetic or just sharing. Take for example this chimp and tortoise that can teach everyone a lesson on sharing. A video of the two beings from completely different species of the animal kingdom will give you a sense of calm in an otherwise complex environment.

The clip shows a chimpanzee eating an apple. However, after a few moments it feeds the apple to the tortoise near him. The heartwarming scene between the two is melting netizens’ hearts.

“Give, even if you only have a little,” reads the caption.

Posted on March 3, the clip has garnered over 41,000 views and still counting. The sense of caring between the chimp and the tortoise has gathered several impressed comments from tweeple. While some have applauded the love, kindness and friendship between the animals, others have shared some adorable GIFs depicting how sharing is caring.

What do you think of this adorable duo?

