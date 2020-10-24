Corgi pup figures out ‘science’ behind stairs. Netizens can’t stop cheering her

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 19:43 IST

Doggo videos can usually lift one’s mood instantly and leave them with a huge smile on their face. And this Reddit video of a corgi successfully climbing some stairs for the first time illustrates that point perfectly.

Shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, the clip shows Pumpkin, the corgi puppy. As the video starts, Pumpkin starts her quest of climbing the stairs. After a few wobbly and careful steps, the little pooch sprints to the top swiftly. Pumpkin’s climbing skills have left netizens wanting more of her videos.

“Baby Pumpkin figured out the stairs today!” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the adorable clip:

Posted on October 24, the clip has garnered over 44,000 upvotes along with numerous comments from netizens. People unanimously expressed the fact that the little pooch was just like a rabbit, having seen its adorable climbing video. Many couldn’t help themselves but swoon at Pumpkin’s cuteness. Others simply dropped hilarious comments for the video.

“Oh, Pumpkin! Sweet valiant puptato,” wrote an overwhelmed Redditor. “Pet her now!” demanded another. “Okay so that pup transformed into a bunny in the middle, or was it a bunny all the way?” asked a third. To which one replied with, “Corgiception”.

What do you think of this adorable video?