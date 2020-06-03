Cyclone Nisarga: Indian Meteorological Department tweets satellite image

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 15:06 IST

Just a few minutes after 12 pm today, Cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Maharashtra’s Raigad. It has now intensified into a severe cyclonic storm which made landfall between Murud and Revdanda in Raigad. Disaster relief teams are actively working in the area to respond to any requirement due to the impact of Cyclone Nisarga.

India Meteorological Department, an agency of the Ministry of Earth Sciences of the Government of India, is providing detailed updates about the expected trajectory of the cyclone. The department is also sharing latest visuals on Twitter.

Less than an hour ago, the department shared imagery of the severe Cyclonic storm from INSAT-3D, an advanced weather satellite of India.

Severe Cyclonic Storm "NISARGA" Visible Imagery from INSAT-3D (12:30-1257 IST of 03.06.2020) pic.twitter.com/M9l0W3QBVV — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2020

The department also shared two such images and tweeted, “Rainfall continuing in Maharashtra coast. Mumbai (Colaba) reported 72 kmph wind speed at 12:30 IST.”

RAINFALL CONTINUING IN MAHARASHTRA COAST.

MUMBAI (COLABA) REPORTED 72 KMPH WIND SPEED AT 12:30 IST. pic.twitter.com/IqNiMTyktR — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2020

Previously, they also posted images which chart out the trajectory of Cyclone Nisarga. The department wrote that after passing through Raigad, it will gradually “enter into Mumbai and Thane district during next 3 hours.”

SCS-"NISARGA":- THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE WALL CLOUD REGION PASSES THROUGH COASTAL MAHARASHTRA COVERING MAINLY RAIGAD DISTRICT. IT WILL GRADUALLY ENTER INTO MUMBAI AND THANE DISTRICT DURING NEXT 3 HRS. LANDFALL WILL COMMENCE IN 1 HR AND THE PROCESS WILL BE COMPLETED DURING NEXT 3 HRS pic.twitter.com/8eJPcrgccx — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2020

BMC is on high alert as it prepares to fight the cyclone along with the ongoing pandemic. Currently, Mumbai Police has stopped vehicular movement in Bandra-Worli sea link.

