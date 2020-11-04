e-paper
Diljit Dosanjh shared her video dancing to GOAT. Now she shares her story with world

62-year-old dancer Ravi Bala Sharma also received a call from Terence Lewis’s team after sharing her dance clips on Instagram.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 20:16 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows 62-year-old dancer Ravi Bala Sharma.
The image shows 62-year-old dancer Ravi Bala Sharma. (Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
         

You may have seen and marvelled at her dance videos on Instagram. You may even remember the video where she danced on Diljit Dosanjh’s GOAT that the singer himself shared on his Insta account. Now, dancer Ravi Bala Sharma, 62, has shared her story and what led to her posting dance videos on Instagram in a post shared on the Humans of Bombay (HOB) page.

In the share, Sharma mentions how it was her husband who encouraged her to perform at a function. She had lost touch with dancing but couldn’t refuse him.

“5 years ago, Sharma Ji pushed me to dance on International Senior Citizen Day at the Punjab Kesari Club. He was battling cancer back then,” she told HOB. “So when he said, ‘Phir pata nahi kab tumhe stage pe dekh paunga?’–I melted,” she added.

She practiced and excitedly looked forward to her performance. However, sadly, a few months before the performance, her husband passed away. “I knew it was coming but nothing prepares you for it. Who would I look for in the audience now?” she said.

Eventually, her children pushed her to get back to practicing the dance and she performed to her husband’s favourite song. She was praised with a standing ovation for her performance.

She continued to perform each year until she retired and moved to Mumbai. Her son suggested that she should make her videos and share them online and that’s how her journey on Instagram began.

Read the entire post below to know more about how things changed after she started sharing her videos. From netizen’s praise to Dilijit Dosanjh sharing her video to a special call from choreographer Terence Lewis’s team, her inspiring story will leave you smiling.

View this post on Instagram

"5 years ago, Sharma Ji pushed me to dance on International Senior Citizen Day at the Punjab Kesari Club. He was battling cancer back then. I’d always loved dancing, but over time, I lost touch with it. So when he said, ‘Phir pata nahi kab tumhe stage pe dekh paunga?’–I melted. I began rehearsing everyday; the little girl in me who longed to perform on stage was ecstatic. But a few months before my performance, Sharmaji passed away… I knew it was coming but nothing prepares you for it. Who would I look for in the audience now? I slipped into depression; my kids saw me deteriorating, so they pushed me to rehearse. Finally, I performed on Murli Manohar, Sharma Ji’s favourite song; it was going to be a surprise for him... I received a standing ovation & teared up. My kids said, ‘Papa would be so proud.’ I received such love from people that I performed every year until I retired. Post retirement, I wanted to be around my kids, so this year, I moved to Bombay. I was just starting to make friends when the lockdown happened. Apart from the daily chores, I had nothing to do; life became mundane. Once, while watching a dance reality show, my son suggested I make videos & post them online to keep busy–I readily agreed. Finally, I was back to doing what I loved– dancing! People who I’d never met started following me & left so many comments! My friends even said, ‘Chayi hui hai aap.’ Then one day, I woke up to Diljit Dosanjh sharing my video & that evening, I got a call from Terence Lewis’s team. I couldn’t believe it–a few days ago I was watching him on TV & now he wanted to be my mentor! So at 62, I’ve picked up dancing again–I attend online classes, rehearse & work on my videos. I’m learning how to use social media–I love refreshing the notifications to see the likes! It’s funny how the tables have turned; I used to lecture my kids–‘Aankhen kharab ho jayegi.’ Now I’m at the receiving end of it! There are few who think it’s odd that I’m dancing at this age. The other day someone commented–‘Maaji aapki umar mandir jaane ki hai.’ I found it so strange–I didn’t know dance had an age limit! Betaji sapne pure karne ka koi time nahi hota–har time, sahi time hain!"

A post shared by Humans of Bombay (@officialhumansofbombay) on

The post, since being shared earlier today, has received tremendous love from people on Instagram.

“She deserves it all. Love her,” posted an individual. “Some people never retire,” added another. “She picked up dancing at 62. Sapne pure karne ki sachme koi umar nhi hoti hai (there is no age limit to fulfil your dreams),” wrote a third.

What do you think of this share?

