Diljit Dosanjh shared her video dancing to GOAT. Now she shares her story with world

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 20:16 IST

You may have seen and marvelled at her dance videos on Instagram. You may even remember the video where she danced on Diljit Dosanjh’s GOAT that the singer himself shared on his Insta account. Now, dancer Ravi Bala Sharma, 62, has shared her story and what led to her posting dance videos on Instagram in a post shared on the Humans of Bombay (HOB) page.

In the share, Sharma mentions how it was her husband who encouraged her to perform at a function. She had lost touch with dancing but couldn’t refuse him.

“5 years ago, Sharma Ji pushed me to dance on International Senior Citizen Day at the Punjab Kesari Club. He was battling cancer back then,” she told HOB. “So when he said, ‘Phir pata nahi kab tumhe stage pe dekh paunga?’–I melted,” she added.

She practiced and excitedly looked forward to her performance. However, sadly, a few months before the performance, her husband passed away. “I knew it was coming but nothing prepares you for it. Who would I look for in the audience now?” she said.

Eventually, her children pushed her to get back to practicing the dance and she performed to her husband’s favourite song. She was praised with a standing ovation for her performance.

She continued to perform each year until she retired and moved to Mumbai. Her son suggested that she should make her videos and share them online and that’s how her journey on Instagram began.

Read the entire post below to know more about how things changed after she started sharing her videos. From netizen’s praise to Dilijit Dosanjh sharing her video to a special call from choreographer Terence Lewis’s team, her inspiring story will leave you smiling.

The post, since being shared earlier today, has received tremendous love from people on Instagram.

“She deserves it all. Love her,” posted an individual. “Some people never retire,” added another. “She picked up dancing at 62. Sapne pure karne ki sachme koi umar nhi hoti hai (there is no age limit to fulfil your dreams),” wrote a third.

