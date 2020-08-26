Diljit Dosanjh’s day was made after watching this 62-year-old woman’s bhangra on his song G.O.A.T. Watch
The woman has been termed a rockstar on Instagram.it-s-viral Updated: Aug 26, 2020 20:47 IST
Diljit Dosanjh’s title track from his music album G.O.A.T. seems to be making everyone get up and get their bhangra on. Just a few days ago, a video of a group of women in Switzerland grooving to the song caught, not just tweeples’, but also the singer and actor’s attention. Now, another video of a woman doing bhangra on the song has been shared by Diljit Dosanjh himself.
Dosanjh shared the video on his social media accounts by stating how it made his day. He also added that being happy is an art and not everyone has it.
The video shows classically trained dancer Ravi Bala Sharma, 62, who has been sharing her dance videos on her Instagram account since June.
In the video, she can be seen enjoying herself while dancing to the song. There’s a good chance this video will uplift your mood and may even prompt you to get up and dance.
View this post on Instagram
Ley Bai Mera Din Bann Geya Aj Da 🙏🏾 BHANGRA Dekh Ke .. Khush Rehna v ek Kalaa Aa Har Bande Nu ni Aundi.. Ki Ley Jana Dunia Ton.. Ethey Hee shad jana.. BABA SAB NU KHUSH RAKHE 🙏🏾 @ravi.bala.sharma 🙏🏾 Video Bheji - @bhuvan.bam22 G.O.A.T. TRENDING WORLDWIDE 🌍 P.S - Ethey Ronde Cherey Nahi Vekdey Hasan Di Aadat Paa Sajjna 😊✊🏽
Shared last evening, the video has collected over 3.8 lakh views and more than one lakh likes on Instagram. People have posted a ton of wonderful comments about the video.
“Age doesn’t matter, the feel matters and the thing that gives you happiness that matters the most,” posted an individual. “True inspiration sir. Age is just a number. She is a true rockstar,” shared another.
Interestingly, this is Sharma’s first attempt at bhangra. “Variety is the spice of life! Bearing this in mind, I thought of venturing into a new territory this time and try bhangra,” she wrote while sharing the video. Here’s what she shared later:
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @diljitdosanjh with @get_repost ・・・ Ley Bai Mera Din Bann Geya Aj Da 🙏🏾 BHANGRA Dekh Ke .. Khush Rehna v ek Kalaa Aa Har Bande Nu ni Aundi.. Ki Ley Jana Dunia Ton.. Ethey Hee shad jana.. BABA SAB NU KHUSH RAKHE 🙏🏾 @ravi.bala.sharma 🙏🏾 Video Bheji - @bhuvan.bam22 G.O.A.T. TRENDING WORLDWIDE 🌍 P.S - Ethey Ronde Cherey Nahi Vekdey Hasan Di Aadat Paa Sajjna 😊✊🏽 Aap sabke pyaar aur support ki wajha se yeh sab hua hai. Etne saare aur etneh pyaar bhare comments diye hain aap sabne. I big thank you to all of you. I am speechless right now. #ageisjustanumber so do what you have to but stay positive and keep a smile on your face. Enjoy your life to the fullest. More dance videos to come. 🤗❤️🙏🏻 Keep showing your love and support. @diljitdosanjh tussi star ho hum sabke💥❤️
So what do you think about the wonderful performance?