e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Europeans groove to Diljit Dosanjh’s G.O.A.T. in Switzerland. Video will make you want to dance

Europeans groove to Diljit Dosanjh’s G.O.A.T. in Switzerland. Video will make you want to dance

Even Diljit Dosanjh retweeted the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 24, 2020 20:04 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip shows a group of women doing some bhangra steps.
The clip shows a group of women doing some bhangra steps. (Twitter/@gurleenmalik)
         

If you love Diljit Dosanjh’s track G.O.A.T. and have grooved to it at least a few times, then this video is sure to make you get up and dance all over again. It shows a group of women in Switzerland trying some steps of bhangra and grooving to the famous song. Not only has the video impressed tweeple, it even caught the attention of the singer and actor himself who retweeted it.

The video was posted by Indian Foreign Service Officer Gurleen Kaur earlier today. “When Europeans groove on @diljitdosanjh’s G.O.A.T! Indian Bhangra in #Switzerland by @karanvir_in,” she wrote while sharing the video.

The 45-second-long video shows a man demonstrating different bhangra moves in front of a group of women who perform them as the music plays in the background. Even those who can be seen sitting or standing on the side watching the dance routine can’t help but clap along in participation. Watch:

Along with the retweet from Diljit Dosanjh himself, the video has also collected 900 likes and several appreciative comments.

“Love this post! You’re the best,” wrote restaurateur Harjinder Singh Kukreja. “Kya baat ae,” shared a Twitter user on the post. “Amazingly beautiful,” added another. “Lovely,” wrote a third.

What do you think about the video?

tags
top news
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
Over 60 trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
Over 60 trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
‘Don’t hold anything against anyone’, says Sonia Gandhi
‘Don’t hold anything against anyone’, says Sonia Gandhi
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
India’s answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
India’s answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar tests positive for Covid-19
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar tests positive for Covid-19
Amid concerns over Kim Jong Un’s health, expert claims North Korean leader is dead
Amid concerns over Kim Jong Un’s health, expert claims North Korean leader is dead
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In