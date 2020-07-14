e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Glass or cake? Video asks pressing question in the ‘everything is cake’ era

Glass or cake? Video asks pressing question in the ‘everything is cake’ era

Glass half full, glass half empty, or glass is cake? There is only one way to truly find out, and that is by watching the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 14, 2020 19:44 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video shows Zack King cutting a ‘glass’.
The video shows Zack King cutting a ‘glass’. (Twitter/@zachking)
         

If you’ve been around the Internet recently, you may have seen a new wave of memes taking over your feed. The trend called ‘everything is cake’ has netizens sharing videos of everyday things which when sliced, turn out to be cake. If you’re feeling baffled after reading that statement, worry not. Here is a video that perfectly encapsulates what this trend is all about.

Initially posted on Twitter in 2019, this video by filmmaker Zach King is capturing tweeple’s attention once again. Posted by a Twitter user with the handle ‘UniversallyCAPE’, the clip has been shared with text reading, “This is incredible”.

The recording starts with King pouring water from a jug into a glass, halfway. He says, “Some see this glass as half-full, some see it as half empty”. He then places the glass on a wooden table and says, “But I see it as a piece of cake”.

At that instance, King picks up a knife kept on the desk and slices the ‘glass’ open. It is revealed that the glass is, in fact, a cake.

If you’re left bamboozled after watching this clip, know that you’re not alone. This tweet currently has almost 11,000 retweets and comments as well as nearly 21,000 likes. The recording itself has over one million views.

Here is what tweeple had to say about this perfect ‘everything is cake’ video. One person said:

“This has strong late 90s/early 2000s after-school special vibes...I dig,” read one comment on the post.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on this recording and the ‘everything is cake’ trend?

Also Read | Twitter’s new ‘know a spot’ trend is a giggle fest. Check it out

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot out, Ashok Gehlot convenes his cabinet for late evening meeting
Sachin Pilot out, Ashok Gehlot convenes his cabinet for late evening meeting
Plasma air, foot operated taps in train coaches for post-Covid phase
Plasma air, foot operated taps in train coaches for post-Covid phase
Clinical study of Covid-19 vaccine on human volunteers now in India
Clinical study of Covid-19 vaccine on human volunteers now in India
3 demands that likely got Sachin Pilot axed out of Rajasthan cabinet
3 demands that likely got Sachin Pilot axed out of Rajasthan cabinet
Complete lockdown in Bihar from Jul 16: List of curbs, what’s allowed
Complete lockdown in Bihar from Jul 16: List of curbs, what’s allowed
US carries out the first federal execution in nearly 2 decades amid protests
US carries out the first federal execution in nearly 2 decades amid protests
PM Oli roasted in Nepal and India for shocking ‘real Ayodhya’ claim
PM Oli roasted in Nepal and India for shocking ‘real Ayodhya’ claim
How China persecutes Uighur Muslims & why UN must recognise it as genocide
How China persecutes Uighur Muslims & why UN must recognise it as genocide
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In