Twitter’s new ‘know a spot’ trend is a giggle fest. Check it out

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 20:12 IST

If you’ve been on Twitter recently, you may have seen the new ‘know a spot’ trend on your feed. In the meme, tweeple call out somebody for saying that they know a place, as the name of the trend suggests. Then, they end the statement with unexpected, unconventional, and sometimes downright irreverent wording.

The trend seems to have taken the micro-blogging application by storm with tweeple creating ‘know a spot’ memes for almost anything and everything, simultaneously. However, netizens don’t seem to mind because most of these tweets are highly relatable and funny. If you think we’re exaggerating then get ready to be proven wrong. Here are some of the best ‘know a spot’ tweets to have graced the Internet.

There were some hilarious references:

Elon Musk be like "I know a spot" then take u to Mars — tenn (@tennisonok) June 28, 2020

hozier be like "i know a place" and take you to church — cam(pbell) (@soy_person) June 28, 2020

Even a few to classic literature:

Lady Macbeth be like "I know a spot" and then can't get it out — Cameron Barné (@Cam11235) June 28, 2020

A Twitter user wrote, “Edgar Allan Poe be like ‘I know a spot’ then you be buried underneath a floorboard”.

Even Mumbai Police got involved in the conversation. They used the trend to send forth a critical health and safety message:

Responsible Mumbaikars will say ‘I know a spot’ that’s safe and ask you to stay at home! #StayHome#StaySafe — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 28, 2020

Some took this opportunity to reflect on past relationships:

guys be like i know a place then take u for granted — fai (@fai7ure) June 27, 2020

Others just cracked jokes, straight up.

girls w low iron be like "I know a spot" then get up and see spots — Azhar Chowdhury (@certifiedclouun) June 28, 2020

Another individual knowingly declared, “Trains will be like ‘i know a spot’ and then take you there efficiently and sustainably”.

gurgaon girls be like "i know a spot" and then take you to galleria - it’s me, I’m gurgaon girls 😞✌️ — cappuccinhoe 🌻 (@YaasEsha) June 28, 2020

Astrology buffs tweeted some rather funny things:

taurus be like "i know a place" then keep you at home, light candles, and cook for you — luna (@lunatically) June 28, 2020

While a person said, “Pisces be like ‘I know a place’ then lose themselves in your eyes”.

Those were some of the funniest ‘know a spot’ memes on Twitter. What are your thoughts on this trend? Are you thinking of other, slightly abstract, ‘know a spot’ instances that you’ll be tweeting out?