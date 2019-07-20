Gurugram pub introduces ‘India’s first female beer,’ and Twitter has thoughts

A pub in Gurugram recently revealed that they have launched a new kind of beer that is prepared especially for women. In a post, shared on their official Facebook page, the pub introduced ‘India’s first female beer.’ This new product collected lots of unfavourable reactions from people and soon after, the pub - Ardor 29 - deleted their Facebook post.

The screenshot of the post, however, made its way to Twitter before it was removed. According to their post, women “don’t generally like” bitter beer and that is why they have introduced this lady-friendly beer that is sweet in taste. “Gone are the days when beer was called a man’s drink ‘cause it’s bitter and strong’ cause now we have Beer cocktails that are perf for the pretty ladies too!” reads the deleted post by Ardor 29.

Here is a screenshot of the post that is now being shared by many:

No one:



Absolutely no one:



Gurugram brewpub: LET'S MAKE A "FEMALE" BEER BECAUSE WOMEN CAN'T DRINK "BITTER AND STRONG" BEER LIKE MEN. pic.twitter.com/TxpUUhzREZ — Ram Vaidyanathan (@zoopertrip) July 18, 2019

People didn’t quite warm up to this new concept and the pub ended up receiving a lot of heated reactions on various social media platforms, especially Twitter.

“My eyes! Everything, everything about this is truly, truly terrible,” wrote a Twitter user. “Bcz apparently it was supposed to look like a beer bottle upside down! Guess, not everybody saw it that way,” wrote another while commenting on the shape of the beer glass shown in the Facebook post. “The worst attempt at diversity and inclusion that I’ve seen.......so far,” tweeted another.

Check out some of the other comments:

Lulz, what even is a "female beer". Quite a few females I know can out-drink many males in "male beer" contests. pic.twitter.com/L7KKU5OTJH — Wanderer (@DisDatNothin) July 20, 2019

Lol. What was the female beer. — Nik (@nikster007) July 20, 2019

This whole female beer fiasco naturally reminds me of this Cyanide and Happiness striphttps://t.co/RYjyw1cZtg — Aditya Gadre (@angry_bard) July 20, 2019

It's only female beer if having it enables you to mute men who can't stop bragging about their own achievements after drinking male beer. — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) July 20, 2019

As horrific as the entire thing is, that infernal "women's beer" isn't even beer but a beer cocktail. THIS IS ANNOYING ME MORE THAN ANYTHING NOW. — Ram Vaidyanathan (@zoopertrip) July 18, 2019

😢 — Amethyst Heels (@amethyst_heels) July 18, 2019

So they're serving this cocktail in bottles, cuz as per the promo, results are accounted for after 'three botttles' down. And what is 'sulk down any tiger'. I dont want to drink this of it makes my tigress sulk any more. I infact want all the sulking to vanish. — Wills Docker (@willsdocker) July 18, 2019

A spokesperson for Ardor 29 told Hindustan Times, “Yes this is the brainchild of MR Suveett Kalra, owner of Ardor 29 together with our team of Master Mixologists. Again, the idea was to bring a Beer Cocktail (which is 90% beer) but tastes sweet and smooth and is an easy entrant for the women who don’t like “Bitter” drinks.”

Further adding, before launching the product they blindfolded 20 women and asked them to taste the beer. All except one liked the taste. “The lady who disagreed also termed this as too feminine and hence came the word Summer Beer - India’s First Female beer,” the spokesperson added.

While speaking about the reactions from tweeple, the spokesperson said “With respect to the Twitter reaction on gender of the beer, let us tell you that a true feminist never gets offended, our summer beer tells how. For the per-se intellectual pseudo feminists, we have no comments.” Further adding, their product creation or marketing is not driven by any form of sexism.

What are your thoughts on India’s first female beer?

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 13:12 IST