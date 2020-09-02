How police pilots flying a helicopter made a kid smile. Watch

it-s-viral

Police officials, all over the world, always stay ready to answer the call of duty. They also go above and beyond their roles to help someone or simply make a kid’s day. This tale, which is both sweet and heartening, is a perfect example. It showcases how a police department took it upon themselves to make a helicopter loving four-year-old smile.

National Police Air Service, which provides support to air forces across England and Wales, took to Twitter to share the story and a video which is now tugging at the heartstrings of many. Chances are it’ll have the same effect on you too.

The video shows the kid, holding a model helicopter in his hand, excitedly looking at a real one.

The kid, identified as Callum McKinney, went to edge of Hawarden Airport in Flintshire to see helicopters, his favourite aircraft, reports the BBC. When the police pilots spotted the boy, they decided to do something amazing and hover around while sounding the siren.

“Shout out to Callum aged 4. We think your helicopter is brilliant and we hope you liked our sirens!” they department wrote while sharing the clip.

Take a look at the video which is absolutely adorable to watch:

Shout out to Callum aged 4. We think your helicopter is brilliant and we hope you liked our sirens! ^AR pic.twitter.com/IDkW0rIhy3 — NPAS North West Region (@NPASNorthWest) August 31, 2020

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 2.1 lakh views - and the numbers are only increasing. It has also amassed more than 12,000 likes and close to 1,200 retweets. The share also received tons of comments from people.

“Can I ask why a helicopter has sirens? (Not complaining, genuinely curious.)” asked a Twitter user. To which, the department answered, “They’re mainly an attention grabber, if people (including kids) go missing we can alert the public and ‘sky shout’ a description of said missing person.” Surprised, another user of the micro-blogging site joined the conversation with this comment:

Hold on, so choppers genuinely have sirens?? This is the funniest thing ever!! You should play them when someone is running through the countryside 😂🤣 — B'ham News Photos (@BrumNewsPhotos) September 1, 2020

“Omg this is amazing! My daughter (turns 4 tomorrow) thinks the police copter is ace,” expressed a Twitter user. Here’s how others reacted:

This is amazing!!!! It stopped for my little boy a few weeks ago and all hes gone on about is how the police man waved to him outside the helicopter 💙 xx pic.twitter.com/spAWIgH4C6 — Louise Catton (@Louisejones283) August 31, 2020

So much love for this 💙 — UK Cop Humour (@UKCopHumour) September 1, 2020

What a lovely thing to do, bet Callum was thrilled to see the real police helicopter and showing you his helicopter! People don't see this side of policing it needs to be put out there more! What stars they were for doing that!x💖 — Sue Wright (@RagsMitzi) August 31, 2020

We don't deserve you 😫😫 my heart just melted. I also didn't know the helicopter had sirens!! 💙💙💙 — Katie🦥 (@KatieJay_94) August 31, 2020

