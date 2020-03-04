e-paper
13-year-old stops child marriage in family, to be awarded ahead of Women’s Day

Vanshika Gautam, a Class 8 student, is among 20 girls from the state who will be felicitated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ahead of International Women’s Day.

Mar 04, 2020
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Meerut, Uttar Pradesh
Vanshika Gautam is a member of Meena Manch -- girls’ activity group that aims at improving school enrolment and spreading awareness on various issues. (Representational Image)
         

A 13-year-old girl will be felicitated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for stopping a child marriage in her own family.

The girl is Vanshika Gautam, a Class 8 student of Kasturba Gandhi Avasiya Vidyalaya in Kharkhauda area.

She is among the 20 girls from the state who will be felicitated by Adityanath in Lucknow on March 5, ahead of International Women’s Day.

According to Vanshika: “Nearly a year ago, I had intervened when my paternal aunt was preparing to marry my 16-year-old cousin. It was only after I convinced her and my entire family that they cannot get her married before the age of 18, that they agreed to let her continue her education.”

Gautam is a member of Meena Manch -- girls’ activity group that aims at improving school enrolment and spreading awareness on various issues.

Kumari Priyankar, officiating warden of Kasturba Gandhi Avasiya Vidyalaya, said: “Vanshika has been called to Lucknow on March 5 along with other girls from the state where they will be felicitated for their efforts. It is a matter of pride for the school that our student is going to be honoured at the state level.”

The award is given by the Uttar Pradesh government to girl students who work to promote education and are involved in other awareness activities.

