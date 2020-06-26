Ivan the iguana loves bananas. Watch him devour one in this cutely scary video

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 18:48 IST

Cute may not be a word many would associate with iguanas. And yet, there is something cute about this iguana who loves eating bananas. Of course, the way it devours the fruit may just give you a fright but its video sure makes for an interesting watch.

Shared on the Jay Prehistoric Pets Instagram handle, the video shows its founder Jay Brewer interacting with Ivan and offering him a banana. You can tell the iguana is quite excited looking at the fruit at first and jumps to take a bite the moment it gets the opportunity.

“Ivan sure does love his bananas. I guess you could say he goes bananas for bananas. He’s a Cuban iguana and not only does he like bananas but he likes all sorts of fruits. He’s also supposed to like his greens but he gets a little spoiled sometimes,” says the post shared along with the video.

Watch Ivan going bananas for a banana in the video below:

Posted last evening, the video has collected over 96,000 views and more than 14,000 likes and counting. People haven’t held back while sharing their reactions to the video and Ivan’s love for bananas.

“Ivan is absolutely stunning!” posted an individual. “He was so fast,” shared another. “Ivan is a savage,” commented a third. “He went straight for it,” wrote a fourth.

Some also posted questions. “It’s good to give an iguana a banana peel too?” asked an Instagram user. “Banana peel is actually packed with nutrients,” came the reply. Another asked, “Have you ever tried tomato with any iguanas? They might think it was the weirdest fruit ever.” Turns out they have.

“Yea we have but they didn’t go crazy like they do for bananas,” was the reply.

What do you think of this banana loving iguana?

