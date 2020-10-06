e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Little boy's big batting talent impresses tweeple. Watch

Little boy’s big batting talent impresses tweeple. Watch

The video shows the boy playing cricket barefooted.

Oct 06, 2020 12:44 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the boy hitting a shot.
The image shows the boy hitting a shot.(Twitter/@cricketaakash)
         

It’s always a treat to watch talented children showing their skills in a particular sport or activity. This clip of a little boy playing cricket is yet another example. The video, shared by former cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra is a must-watch.

Shared on Twitter, the clip is voiced over by Chopra himself. The video shows the boy playing cricket barefooted. He skillfully hits a shot with his bat. In the background, you can hear Chopra saying, “Agar apko udna hai toh pairon me joote nahi, iraadon me pankh hone chahiye, (If you want to fly, you don’t need shoes on your feet but wings in your resolve/intentions),” he says in the background.

“No shoes. No problem. #AakashVani,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the talented boy:

Posted on October 3, the clip has garnered over 30,000 likes. People couldn’t stop praising the boy and showered him with many appreciative comments. Many also termed him as ‘little Kohli’.

What are your thoughts on this little batsman?

