Little boy’s big batting talent impresses tweeple. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 12:44 IST

It’s always a treat to watch talented children showing their skills in a particular sport or activity. This clip of a little boy playing cricket is yet another example. The video, shared by former cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra is a must-watch.

Shared on Twitter, the clip is voiced over by Chopra himself. The video shows the boy playing cricket barefooted. He skillfully hits a shot with his bat. In the background, you can hear Chopra saying, “Agar apko udna hai toh pairon me joote nahi, iraadon me pankh hone chahiye, (If you want to fly, you don’t need shoes on your feet but wings in your resolve/intentions),” he says in the background.

“No shoes. No problem. #AakashVani,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the talented boy:

Posted on October 3, the clip has garnered over 30,000 likes. People couldn’t stop praising the boy and showered him with many appreciative comments. Many also termed him as ‘little Kohli’.

Wahh!! 👏👏👏 — KayKay Menon aka Himmat Singh (@kaykaymenon02) October 3, 2020

Everything so perfect. Head steady, perfect back-lift coming down straight from the WC position, front foot landing pointing towards mid-off, back foot pivoted and turning straight allowing chest to open as he finishes with weight transferred onto front foot. Amazing talent 1/2 — HKK (@Hemakumar_Kasal) October 3, 2020

Junior Kohli with drive😊 — Shankara N (@Shankar34349137) October 3, 2020

Wow shot, unbelievable talent ... and amazing and inspiring lines 👏speechless. You keep doing it with such videos. So nice of you to invest your time in this and make these reach millions of people with your voice over 🙏 — Jitender Girdhar (@JGirdhar01) October 3, 2020

Chopra Saab , Dil se shukriya for sharing this video and lending your voice to it . Respect ✊!!! — Nikhil Chopra 🧢 (@nikhilchopra) October 3, 2020

What are your thoughts on this little batsman?