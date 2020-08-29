Man noticed kid cycling on his driveway. What he did next has won hearts

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 18:28 IST

People who have grown up riding bicycles around the neighbourhood with a whole bunch of friends from the colony know all too well what a joyous time it would be. This video of a little kid riding his bike and the little surprise he got from a neighbour will instantly revive those memories and make you smile.

In a video shared originally on YouTube, a man detailed how he’d get an alert every night from the security camera on his driveway. The alert was set off by a little boy who would ride his bicycle around the man’s driveway. “At first I was a bit annoyed, but then I found myself looking forward to the evening alert,” he mentioned in his caption on YouTube. He explained this situation through captions on his video as well.

“Something needed to be done,” said a caption. And he sprung into action.

The man drew a racetrack with chalk so the kid could ride on it and enjoy a little more. Turns out, not only the kid but several others in the neighbourhood also enjoyed the track. Watch the video below:

The clip has gone all kinds of viral and garnered even more attention from netizens after it was shared by Mike Sington, a former senior executive at NBCUniversal.

Guy’s security camera catches kid tearing it up on his driveway almost every day, so he decides to do something about it. pic.twitter.com/ZDVb7zLgZo — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 27, 2020

He shared several updates about this heartwarming story.

FIFTH UPDATE: @NASCAR Driver @JHNemechek has some great racing stuff he wants to send the homeowner and the kid too! Connecting them now. 🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁 pic.twitter.com/ahSGYWFz6Q — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 28, 2020

The video has received millions of views on both YouTube and Twitter. It has also collected a ton of heartwarming reactions.

“I don’t know why that made me cry, but man...I needed that. Thanks for sharing,” wrote a Twitter user. “With all that’s going on in the country these days, this is the best thing that I’ve seen in a very long time. Well done!” reads a comment on YouTube.