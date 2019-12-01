e-paper
Sunday, Dec 01, 2019

Man rides unusually tall bicycle, old video goes viral again. Watch

The 55-second-long video shows the man standing in front of a bicycle which is unusually tall.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 01, 2019 13:51 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Since being shared, the video of the man riding a tall bike has garnered close to 8 lakh views.
Since being shared, the video of the man riding a tall bike has garnered close to 8 lakh views. (Twitter/@aimanmokhtar11)
         

A video of a man riding a really tall bicycle is going all sorts of viral on social media. Though the video is old, it again captured people’s attention after recently being shared on Twitter.

The 55-second-long video shows the man standing in front of a bicycle which is unusually tall. Also, a close look reveals that some parts of the vehicle are made of bamboo.

In the video, the man rolls the bicycle. Initially, it looks like he will lose balance and the vehicle will fall down. However, quite skilfully, the man ends up reaching the cycle’s seat. With absolute ease, he rides the bike for some time and eventually gets down.

It’s not just the size of the cycle but also the skill of the rider which adds on to the intriguing aspect of the video.

Take a look at the video:

The video is not new and previously, it was shared on YouTube and Twitter. However, it has again created a stir after being shared by a Twitter user on November 29. Since being shared, this particular post has gathered close to 8.1 lakh views. Additionally, it has also garnered about 38,000 retweets and over 31,000 likes.

People dropped varied comments on the video across different posts. Take a look at what they wrote:

It’s not clear who first captured or shared the video. Also, it’s unknown who created this bicycle.

What do you think of this unusual ride?

