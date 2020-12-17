e-paper
Memes warm up Twitter as mercury dips in Delhi. Seen them yet?

Memes warm up Twitter as mercury dips in Delhi. Seen them yet?

We have compiled some highly relatable ones that may make you get your fingers out from the warm blanket and scroll through.

Dec 17, 2020
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhiites are gearing up for the season with some hilarious memes.
Delhiites are gearing up for the season with some hilarious memes.(Twitter)
         

It is safe to say that winter has set foot in Delhi as all the blankets and woollens have finally come out from the shelves to see the light of day. The city woke up to a teeth-chattering morning on Thursday as the temperature dropped to 5.3 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees below normal, according to reports. Delhiites are gearing up for the season, known for the foggy weather and the infamous cold waves, with some hilarious memes. We have compiled some highly relatable ones that may make you get your fingers out from the warm blanket and scroll through.

From comparing the weather to that of a freezer to hilariously pointing out the agony of taking a shower, here are the memes that you cannot miss.

Blankets and winter, can anything be more blissful?

Winter has come….

And the infamous struggle continues

Who knew Yashraj Mukhate’s jam was this much relatable

Time to raid the deepest parts of the wardrobe and find that precious black jacket

Did you relate to any of these memes?

