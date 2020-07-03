e-paper
Mum records sweet interaction between daughter and their hearing impaired delivery man

Mum records sweet interaction between daughter and their hearing impaired delivery man

Eight-year-old, Tallulah drew a thank you note for their delivery man, Tim, who proudly has it on show in his van.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 03, 2020 18:17 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows eight-year-old Tallulah and delivery man Tim.
The image shows eight-year-old Tallulah and delivery man Tim. (Twitter/@mummybear1903)
         

The beautiful bond of friendship can genuinely blossom in the most extraordinary places. Eight-year-old Tallulah’s connection with a hearing-impaired delivery man named Tim further proves this idea.

Tallulah’s mum, Amy Roberts, posted this 15-second-long clip on her Twitter account on June 19. The recording has been shared along with text reading, “This is our @Hermesparcels delivery man, we see him 1 or 2 times a week, start of lockdown Tallulah drew him a #thankyou rainbow, he still has it proudly on show in his van, they have built up quite a friendship over these last few weeks”.

The video shows Tallulah standing at her house’s front patio. Tim is standing outside the gate. The two interact while maintaining proper distance, using sign language. Tallulah signs ‘have a good day’, reports Daily Mail. Pleasantly surprised, Tim then teaches her how to sign, ‘good morning, have a good day’. Tallulah mimics his hand gestures swiftly. The clip ends with Tim smiling and giving the girl a big thumbs up.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, the post has received a lot of appreciation. The video currently has over 2.2 million views. Additionally, the tweet has more than 8,100 retweets and almost 51,000 likes.

Here is how tweeple reacted to the sweet share. One person said, “Doesn’t take much to be kind and friendly. This is beautiful, but some find it so hard to do. Thank you Tallulah. This has put a smile on my face. You must be one proud mother, Amy”.

Another individual wrote, “He’s so lovely isn’t he. Absolutely brilliant. Even though he can’t speak he manages to get what he wants to say across. A lovely gentleman”. To this, the original poster responded by stating, “Yeah he is, always smiling and friendly, they still have their little sign language conversations, so cute. Tallulah’s always asking me... have you bought anything mum? Is MY friend coming today?”.

Now isn’t that the cutest thing ever? What are your thoughts on this adorable duo?

