Mumbai Police ‘hit the mute button on reckless honkers’ with an experiment. This is how it turned out

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 14:21 IST

Waiting for a red light to turn green at a traffic signal can be tedious for many. But what makes the wait worse sometimes is the incessant honking by others waiting at the signal too. Mumbai Police took on ‘reckless honkers’ in the city with an experiment. A video posted on the Mumbai Police Twitter handle shows this experiment and its results.

“Horn not okay, please!” says the caption along with the video. Describing Mumbai as ‘the honking capital of the world’, the video explains how people waiting at traffic signals would blow their horn as if expecting the honking to make the signal green faster.

To combat this, one day Mumbai Police installed a decibel metre at a signal. The ‘Punishing Signal’ as they describe did this - every time the decibels around the signal went beyond a point, the timer on the traffic light would reset making one’s wait longer. The message is clear - ‘honk responsibly’.

Watch what happened when they tried this experiment:

Since being shared hours ago, the video has collected 4,800 likes, more than 2,100 retweets and quite a few reactions from tweeple.

“Well done! This is awesome,” says a Twitter user. “What will happen in case of Ambulance or Fire brigade vehicle?” asks another.

Here’s what others have to say:

Very good idea of fixing decibel meters, will try — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) January 31, 2020

@KolkataPolice - urge you to do something similar, please. While traffic in Kolkata is definitely smoother, the honking is a disgrace. Especially by the buses - both private and state owned. — SAIKAT SARKAR (@Rockbaazz) January 31, 2020

Very nice! Much needed!



Should add this concept all over India.



Just curious.. What would happen when Fire Brigade and Ambulance going pass these signals with loud sirens? — Harshit Mehta 🏏 (@DynamicHarshit) January 31, 2020

What do you think about this idea?