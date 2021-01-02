Mumbai Police’s #ConsentMatters reply to man earns Twitter’s praise

it-s-viral

Mumbai Police often tweets witty and creative advisory posts that leave people amused. Their posts never fail to create buzz online. The same is happening again but this time due a reply they shared while answering a question of a Twitter user.

It all started with a post that the department shared on December 31. They tweeted the giggle-inducing advisory post to remind people about the necessity to ensure safety on New Year’s Eve.

“Single and ready to mingle but ONLINE,” they tweeted and shared this image:

Expectedly, the post accumulated tons of responses. Among them was a reply where a person asked, “What if I reach her place by 11pm and stay there overnight?” In case you’re unaware, on the particular day a night curfew was imposed in Mumbai between 11 pm to 6 am.

To answer the Twitter user’s question, Mumbai Police came up with an apt and to the point reply. Here’s what they shared:

We hope you have taken her consent else we have an alternate accommodation for the night in mind for you! #ConsentMatters #SafetyFirstOn31st https://t.co/nKbdA64rOF — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 31, 2020

Mumbai Police’s response soon captured people’s attention. Applauding the reply, they shared various comments.

ज़बरदस्त 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻😂 — Ravi Dubey 1 (@_ravidubey) December 31, 2020

I always said that the team behind Mumbai police Twitter handle is 💯🔥 — Erfaan Andrabi 🗯️ (@AndraabiIrfan) December 31, 2020

Hahaha.. free accommodation with Bharpoor Seva till morning like Jamai. If you get permission to stay more from the Family Head called Court then it will be extended for another 2 weeks. Enjoy... — swapnil ughade (@swapnil_ughade) December 31, 2020

😂😂 kudos to guy handling Mumbai Police Twitter account 😂😂 — Vivek (@_vksingh_) December 31, 2020

What do you think of the exchange?

