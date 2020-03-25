Netizens get real about working from home in these hilarious tweets

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 16:23 IST

Surely, we all can think of a time when we may have looked forward to a few work from home days. No pressure of commuting, easy access to the snack cupboard, a nap here or there, and the option of attending meeting in one’s pyjamas? Yes, please! However, now working from home has lost its novelty value and become the norm as governments around the world have called for lockdowns.

This change in working culture has exposed many to the idiosyncrasies of working from home. Some took to Twitter to document their experiences and spoiler alert: their tweets are a little eccentric and a whole lot entertaining. Here are some of the best posts on Twitter about what working from home is really like:

That moment when your kids become your co-workers.

No truer words have ever been spoken.

WFH expectations: Higher productivity, balanced life, timely meals, complete errands



WFH reality: Constantly checks phone for work updates, in front of laptop for 15 hours, forgets to eat, tries not falling asleep #workingfromhome #WorkingFromHomeLife #work — Neeti (@Neeti_D) March 20, 2020

Social isolation has got us craving for human contact so much that we might actually pull a Jaya Bachchan post April 15.

Any time is a good time to start eating more fruits and veggies but there is probably no better time to do so than now. This desi mom agrees and is going to stop at nothing to get her child to finish those left-over greens on their plate. Even if it means getting their supervisor involved.

Desi Moms be like during the current #WFH situations.



My mother has legit done this when she met one of my previous bosses. pic.twitter.com/ziRVsWnUp0 — Tazeen Syed (@Tazeen_11) March 19, 2020

If you don’t wake up just 10 minutes before you’re required to start working, are you even working from home?

Boss (video calls at 11): You’ve prepared for the 11:15 meeting right?



Me gotten up 2 seconds ago: pic.twitter.com/8CQoZz4cBJ — Akash (@vaderakash) March 19, 2020

When you are very serious about maintaining your everyday schedule to instill normalcy.

When you work from home but miss the travel on Mumbai locals ... 😅😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#WuhanCoronavius pic.twitter.com/W4L5v7XlUK — Daughter of a Refugee🇮🇳 (@sona2905) March 16, 2020

If you are working-from-home we hope these tweets made you giggle! Though it is a change in pace, this working culture has its own upside. One saves on travel cost and time, eating out, and has easy access to pet therapy if you have an animal companion to keep you company. Plus you can dance to all the music you were anyway listening to at work. Sure one misses the office banter but doesn’t that make you all the more appreciative of your colleagues, even those who tread that thin line of being frenemies?

Well, now that you’ve had a moment of reflection, stop procrastinating and get back to work!