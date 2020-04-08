e-paper
Paw-don us but here is a video of child and cat furenship you must see

Paw-don us but here is a video of child and cat furenship you must see

Now if that isn’t the most aww-worthy interaction, we don’t know what is!

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 08, 2020 15:12 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The kitty climbs onto the girl’s lap for more cuddles.
The kitty climbs onto the girl’s lap for more cuddles.(anonomouse789//official Reddit)
         
Highlights
  • The just over-20-second clip was shared on the subreddit ‘aww’
  • The post currently has over 51,000 upvotes and almost 500 comments
  • Here is what Redditors had to say about this fur-endly encounter

A gentle animal-friendly youngster and a kitten who just wants some cuddles? This video is bound to make you swoon!

This just over-20-second clip was shared on the subreddit ‘aww’ on April 8. It has been informatively captioned “This is August, a stray cat who adopted us. He is the sweetest cat who just wants snuggles”.

The beginning of the recording shows August and his newly adopted sister sitting together. As a tiny human herself, she couldn’t have been more than a few sizes bigger than the feline. The child initially pets the cat which appears to be a welcome advancement. Soon the kitty climbs onto the girl’s lap for more cuddles. At this point, the kid quietly whispers “ah, okay-snuggles”. Now if that isn’t the most aww-worthy interaction, we don’t know what is!

The post currently has over 51,000 upvotes and almost 500 comments.

This is August, a stray cat who adopted us. He is the sweetest cat who just wants snuggles. from r/aww

Here is what Redditors had to say about this fur-endly encounter. An individual wrote, “I like how your daughter has already learned how to be gentle with critters. That’s pretty awesome”. While another said, “I love how she gave him his space after petting him, reading some of his body language, and he’s like ‘Nope, all good here, you can definitely pet me’”.

“This cat found their mini human, preciousness”, said a Reddit user. To which the original poster responded with, “Oh yes, she is his favourite”.

One person humorously commented, “Aww just like my cat! He’s like that during the day. When night falls he turns into a murderer and plans my assassination”. To which somebody replied with, “So, a normal cat”?

What are your thoughts on this friendly feline?

