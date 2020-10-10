e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / People demand something else on Twitter’s ‘How it started vs how it’s going’ post

People demand something else on Twitter’s ‘How it started vs how it’s going’ post

What started as a trend for couples to show how far they have come in their relationships in comparison to when they meet, later promoted people to share all sorts of success stories.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 10, 2020 08:28 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This trend has prompted a varied number of responses from people.
This trend has prompted a varied number of responses from people.(Twitter/@TwitterComms)
         

If you have been around the Internet, then you must have seen people sharing all sorts of posts under “How it started vs how it’s going” trend. What started as a trend for couples to show how far they have come in their relationships in comparison to when they meet, later promoted people to share all sorts of success stories. Now, Twitter too has joined the trend with their latest post.

The tech company shared two images. One shows the “retweet” option with “How it started as the caption. The other image, which has “How it’s going” caption, shows the “quote tweet” option that they introduced earlier this year.

Since being shared, the tweet quickly grabbed people’s attention. Till now it has received more than 770 likes.

There were a few who appreciated Twitter’s post. However, most people expressed that they want the tech company to introduce another feature - the edit button. This has been a point of discussion among people for years - tweeple have been asking when Twitter will introduce the edit button, like the other social media platforms.

What would you reply to Twitter’s post? Or do you want to comment about the edit button too?

tags
top news
Active cases in India fall to nearly 13% of total Covid-19 caseload
Active cases in India fall to nearly 13% of total Covid-19 caseload
The economic arguments in favour of the three farm bills: All you need to know
The economic arguments in favour of the three farm bills: All you need to know
Oct 15 US presidential debate cancelled after Trump snubs virtual invite
Oct 15 US presidential debate cancelled after Trump snubs virtual invite
2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
NDA’s Cabinet has no non-BJP minister now
NDA’s Cabinet has no non-BJP minister now
Booking, cancellation of rail tickets allowed till 5 minutes before departure from today
Booking, cancellation of rail tickets allowed till 5 minutes before departure from today
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
Covid update: China’s origin claim; temple priests infected; Merkel’s warning
Covid update: China’s origin claim; temple priests infected; Merkel’s warning
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In