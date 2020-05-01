e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Pet doggo interrupts a weather forecast making it the best one ever. Watch

Pet doggo interrupts a weather forecast making it the best one ever. Watch

This doggo called Brody is here to get everyone super interested in the weather segment.

it-s-viral Updated: May 01, 2020 19:36 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Brody apparently ‘whacked the computer with his head’ which led to the weather map graphics to freeze on the screen.
Brody apparently ‘whacked the computer with his head’ which led to the weather map graphics to freeze on the screen.(Twitter/@AndrewFeinberg)
         

Okay, getting weather updates is definitely essential. But once you know whether to carry an umbrella or to wear sunblock, does it really matter what ocean the winds are coming from? We know the answer is yes, it’s important, but not many are enthusiastic about its deep logistics. But this scenario may change because of this beautiful doggo called Brody

This video was posted on Twitter on April 30. It shows Fox reporter Paul Dellegatto doing a weather segment from, potentially, his house when he is sweetly interrupted by his beloved pet doggo.

Brody apparently ‘whacked the computer with his head’ which led to the weather map graphics to freeze on the screen. However, we hardly think viewers were disappointed as they got to see Brody throughout the remaining segment. Though Dellegatto initially seemed a little cross with the pooch for his mischievous behaviour, it is impossible to stay mad at such a cute face for too long.

Before you know it, the reporter was seen giving the canine belly rubs. After a while, the doggo moved away from his hooman’s lap and went to find ‘Craig’. Thankfully, this expedition brought Brody nearer to the camera and blessed us with a close-up of his snout. The video ended with anchor Linda, on the other end, saying, “We enjoyed every minute of that”. Honestly, we agree!

The video has currently been viewed almost 3.5 million times. Additionally, the tweet that read, “This is the best weather forecast in the history of television news,” currently has nearly 1.5 lakh likes.

Here is how netizens reacted to this much-welcomed work interruption:

Here’s Brody reaction to all the fame.

Now isn’t this the most amazing weather segment you’ve ever seen?

Also read| Reporter goes live on TV with no pants under his suit. He’s going viral

top news
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
Nationwide lockdown extended by another two weeks, says govt
Nationwide lockdown extended by another two weeks, says govt
MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
These many Royal Enfield bikes were sold in April across India
These many Royal Enfield bikes were sold in April across India
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
Mrs Serial Killer review: Jacqueline’s Netflix film is torturous experience
Mrs Serial Killer review: Jacqueline’s Netflix film is torturous experience
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper