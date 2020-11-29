e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Polar bear Juno rises through the ranks in Canadian Army on 5th birthday

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 14:45 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Juno the polar bear with officials of the Canadian Army.
Juno, a female polar bear, at the Toronto Zoo got more than just well wishes from her carers and fans this birthday. The now five-year-old bear also got a promotion. Wow, an extra reason for celebration!

According to a press release by the Toronto Zoo, Juno was born on November 11 in 2015. Soon after being introduced to the public in February 2016, the bear was adopted by the Canadian Army and given a special honorary ranking of private. Close to her first birthday, Juno received her first-ever promotion to the prestigious ranking of honorary corporal.

Now, five years later, Juno’s army friends once again acknowledged the beloved polar bear’s development by promoting her to the ranks of an honorary master corporal.

“By promoting Juno to the rank of Honorary Master Corporal, we continue to recognize her as a valued member of the Canadian Army community, and we recognize her ongoing growth and development. In her short career, Juno has demonstrated her strength, bravery, agility and resilience - at home and while on an 18-month deployment on Op SOCIALIZATION in Winnipeg. There she advanced her leadership skills, and we are confident that she will continue her development as a polar bear and a proud member of the Canadian Army,” said Brigadier-General Conrad Mialkowski, Commander of 4th Canadian Division and Joint Task Force Central.

“We are truly honoured that the Canadian Army has promoted Juno to Master Corporal as she continues to be an outstanding ambassador for her counterparts in the wild,” said the CEO of Toronto Zoo, Dolf DeJong.

This ambassador of the Arctic is the only polar bear to hold a rank in the Canadian Army. Juno, along with her polar bear friends at the Toronto Zoo, contributes in raising awareness about climate change.

