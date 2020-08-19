e-paper
Pune Police shares the way to break the chain of fake news, you may want to take notes

Pune Police shares the way to break the chain of fake news, you may want to take notes

“#BreakTheChain of misinformation and fake news,” Pune Police tweeted.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 19, 2020 13:59 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pune Police shared an image along with their tweet.
Pune Police shared an image along with their tweet. (Twitter/@PuneCityPolice)
         

From forwarding misleading content to making false claims, the rapid spread of fake news on various topics has become a major concern. That is the reason why time and again police departments take to social media to share informative posts to create awareness and curb the spread of this menace. A recent one is shared by Pune Police and in their tweet they have described how one can break the chain of fake news. And you may want to take notes on what they have to say.

“#BreakTheChain of misinformation and fake news. Take a minute to ‘verify’ before clicking on that ‘forward’ button,” they tweeted. They also added two very apt hashtags #VerifyBeforeForwarding and #NoToFakeNews. The post is complete with an image demonstrating the way.

The post was shared just a few hours ago.

“Absolutely! I would go ahead and say, do you really need to forward? Is it helping someone? Or is it just a point to discuss? If at all you want to forward, forward harmless jokes, entertainment clips - but forwarding news is dangerous, most of the times it is opinion, not news,” expressed a Twitter user. “Very important. Everyone should follow,” tweeted another. “Perfect,” commented a third.

What do you think of the post?

