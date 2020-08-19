Pune Police shares the way to break the chain of fake news, you may want to take notes

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 13:59 IST

From forwarding misleading content to making false claims, the rapid spread of fake news on various topics has become a major concern. That is the reason why time and again police departments take to social media to share informative posts to create awareness and curb the spread of this menace. A recent one is shared by Pune Police and in their tweet they have described how one can break the chain of fake news. And you may want to take notes on what they have to say.

“#BreakTheChain of misinformation and fake news. Take a minute to ‘verify’ before clicking on that ‘forward’ button,” they tweeted. They also added two very apt hashtags #VerifyBeforeForwarding and #NoToFakeNews. The post is complete with an image demonstrating the way.

#BreakTheChain of misinformation and fake news.

Take a minute to 'verify' before clicking on that 'forward' button.#VerifyBeforeForwarding#NoToFakeNews pic.twitter.com/5O4atOuhaJ — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) August 19, 2020

The post was shared just a few hours ago.

“Absolutely! I would go ahead and say, do you really need to forward? Is it helping someone? Or is it just a point to discuss? If at all you want to forward, forward harmless jokes, entertainment clips - but forwarding news is dangerous, most of the times it is opinion, not news,” expressed a Twitter user. “Very important. Everyone should follow,” tweeted another. “Perfect,” commented a third.

What do you think of the post?

