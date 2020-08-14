e-paper
Pune Police shares advisory post on the 'siyappa' caused by fake news

Pune Police shares advisory post on the ‘siyappa’ caused by fake news

The advisory message, shared on the department’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts, points to the harmful side-effects of receiving and forwarding unverified messages on Whatsapp.

Aug 14, 2020 14:57 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury


         

Police departments from across the country have been using creative ideas to make people aware about various issues. From advice about cyber security to road safety to even the ongoing pandemic, the various police handles are at it sharing posts to help citizens. Pune Police has also shared such posts and their latest one takes on the menace of fake news circulated through messaging apps. It’s not something you should miss.

The advisory message, shared on the department’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts, points to the harmful side-effects of receiving and forwarding unverified messages on Whatsapp. They have put up this message with a creative twist.

“Don’t fall for such ‘siyappas’, remember to verify facts before forwarding! #CyberSafety #OnGuardAgainstFakeNews,” informs the caption. Along with it, the department shared a caption to explain this ‘siyappa’.

Take a look at the message below:

Shared a few hours ago, the post has garnered over 110 likes on Instagram. Netizens appreciated the efforts of the police department regarding the spread of awareness about such an important matter.

Also Read | Mumbai Police takes on fake news with Avengers: Infinity War meme

















