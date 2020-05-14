e-paper
Mumbai Police takes on fake news with Avengers: Infinity War meme

Another day, another interesting post by Mumbai Police.

it-s-viral Updated: May 14, 2020 13:03 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This is what you say when someone asks you to forward an unverified message.
This is what you say when someone asks you to forward an unverified message. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)
         

Anyone who spends even a little time online knows that Mumbai Police uses their social media handles for sharing vital information and advisories but in the most quirky way possible. In their latest post they take on fake news. In an appeal to people to refrain from sharing unverified forwards that can alarm or harm others, the handle shared some advice. But of course, they did it in their unique style.

About an hour ago, the Mumbai Police used an Avengers: Infinity War meme to drive home the message. “When asked to forward an unverified message,” they tweeted.

Accompanying the post is a GIF from the film that shows Black Panther saying, “We don’t do that here.”

The tweet is collecting attention as do most of such tweets by the handle.

“Sarcasm level. God,” tweeted an individual. “Zabardast,” tweeted another.

The handle also shared this social distancing tic-tac-toe:

Earlier, Mumbai Police shared a tweet about one of their officers who tested positive for Covid-19. The handle had posted a video of the policeman telling his colleagues not to worry and promising to be back on duty soon. The handle tweeted an updated to share that the cop had safely returned home after being treated.

The handle also shared a heartwarming post about a little boy, named Kabeer, who baked and sold cupcakes for charity, donating the proceeds to Mumbai Police Foundation.

