Ramayan actor who played Raavan gets emotional seeing this scene. Watch

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 19:09 IST

The iconic show Ramayan by Ramanand Sagar, which was released back in 1987, is on its rerun during the ongoing lockdown. The revival of the age-old show has sparked all sorts of emotions among people. While some expressed themselves with witty memes, others wrote how much they enjoy watching the show. Amid these, there’s a particular video of actor Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Raavan in the mythological show, which is now being shared by many. It shows Trivedi’s reaction after watching the episode where Raavan kidnaps Sita. There’s a chance that his expression will tug at your heartstrings.

In the video, the veteran actor, now 84 years old, gets all emotional while watching the particular episode. At one point, he even folds his hands together as if to ask for forgiveness for essaying the role.

Here’s the video shared by a Twitter user. It was also shared by people on other social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

The video left people with various thoughts and most praised the actor for his amazing acting skills.

“No one else played the role of Raavan better than him,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow! It’s so difficult to recognize him... 33 years have passed. Can’t imagine anyone else as Ravana,” tweeted another. “My God! He is affected and emotional. It’s like he’s repenting for Raavan’s sins. So touching,” tweeted a third. “Some put their soul into acting. He is old and vulnerable and he might be thinking that he was hurting Sita ji, that’s why he seeks for forgiveness may be,” guessed a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

Besides Ramayan, Doordarshan has also got back other classics like Mahabharat, Shaktiman, and Buniyaad.

