Shocking picture of car crashed into Alabama home goes viral

It’s said a picture speaks a thousand words. And this one, clicked in Alabama, US, gives possibly the best lesson on driving with caution. The picture, posted on Facebook, captures the moment a car crashed into a home and left it in shambles. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

The photo has been shared on Facebook by Montgomery Fire/Rescue. “This morning, units responded to a vehicle vs house on Perry Hill Road,” says the post shared along with the photo. “Through nothing short of a miracle, neither the homeowners nor the driver of the vehicle were injured,” it says further.

The scary photo shows the car almost upright against a wall of the house. It’s clear the impact of the car caused severe damage to the construction. The post rightfully says that it was a miracle no one was hurt in the accident.

Since being posted some 21 hours before writing this, the picture has collected over 1,200 shares on Facebook. Several people have shared comments of concern on the post.

“This is at least the 3rd time this house has been hit,” says one Facebook user. “Wow glad no one got hurt and everyone safe,” says another.

There were also those who couldn’t help but make a joke or two.

“Looks like Ronald Weasley stole his dad’s car again,” comments one Facebook user. “This must be what happens when Santa tries to squeeze a car down the chimney,” comments another.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 18:44 IST