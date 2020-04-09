Smriti Irani stitches reusable masks at home. You can make them too

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 20:07 IST

Several videos and photos circulating on social media show Corona Warriors who are dedicating their time to make face masks at home. Union Minister Smriti Irani is among them. In a tweet posted recently, Irani has shared how one can make reusable masks at home using a clean cloth, a needle and some thread. She has also shared an advisory which explains how and when one must use such homemade masks, along with some other important points to keep in mind.

In a tweet posted in Hindi, Irani tweeted, “Reusable masks can also be made from needle and thread at home,” she wrote, using the hashtag #MaskIndia in her tweet.

Along with the link to the advisory, the tweet is also accompanied with a collage of Irani stitching one such mask. The collage also acts as a step-wise guide on how to make one at home.

Posted about an hour ago, the tweet has collected over 10,000 likes and more than 1,400 retweets - and counting. Many have posted comments on the tweet.

“Awesome,” says a Twitter user. “Great idea, ma’am,” comments another.

Earlier, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also took to Twitter to share how his wife Mridula Pradhan and daughter Naimisha are stitching face masks at home.

