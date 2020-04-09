e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Smriti Irani stitches reusable masks at home. You can make them too

Smriti Irani stitches reusable masks at home. You can make them too

In a tweet posted in Hindi, Smriti Irani tweeted, “Reusable masks can also be made from needle and thread at home.”

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 09, 2020 20:07 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Smriti Irani shared this image along with the post.
Smriti Irani shared this image along with the post. (Twitter/@smritiirani)
         

Several videos and photos circulating on social media show Corona Warriors who are dedicating their time to make face masks at home. Union Minister Smriti Irani is among them. In a tweet posted recently, Irani has shared how one can make reusable masks at home using a clean cloth, a needle and some thread. She has also shared an advisory which explains how and when one must use such homemade masks, along with some other important points to keep in mind.

In a tweet posted in Hindi, Irani tweeted, “Reusable masks can also be made from needle and thread at home,” she wrote, using the hashtag #MaskIndia in her tweet.

Along with the link to the advisory, the tweet is also accompanied with a collage of Irani stitching one such mask. The collage also acts as a step-wise guide on how to make one at home.

Posted about an hour ago, the tweet has collected over 10,000 likes and more than 1,400 retweets - and counting. Many have posted comments on the tweet.

“Awesome,” says a Twitter user. “Great idea, ma’am,” comments another.

Earlier, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also took to Twitter to share how his wife Mridula Pradhan and daughter Naimisha are stitching face masks at home.

Also Read | This MP cop sews face masks after duty for the unprivileged

tags
top news
In Pak script for Kashmir, 230 terrorists in waiting mode at the border
In Pak script for Kashmir, 230 terrorists in waiting mode at the border
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies 21 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies 21 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Vital to keep warships free of Covid-19, says Navy chief
Vital to keep warships free of Covid-19, says Navy chief
Maharashtra reports 211 Covid-19 cases in a day, state total at 1,346
Maharashtra reports 211 Covid-19 cases in a day, state total at 1,346
MG Hector diesel BS 6 launched, price starts at ₹13.88 lakh
MG Hector diesel BS 6 launched, price starts at ₹13.88 lakh
Team India must fight Covid-19 together, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Team India must fight Covid-19 together, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘Some even resigned...’: Safdarjang Hospital doctor flays attack on medics
‘Some even resigned...’: Safdarjang Hospital doctor flays attack on medics
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news