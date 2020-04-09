e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This MP cop sews face masks after duty for the unprivileged

This MP cop sews face masks after duty for the unprivileged

Shrishti Shrotriya said she found it quite fulfilling to help her colleagues and the people. In the past three days, her masks have insured many potential victims against coronavirus.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 09, 2020 10:41 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Khurai, MP
For the past four days under the lockdown, Shrishti hrotriya has sewn hundreds of masks.
For the past four days under the lockdown, Shrishti hrotriya has sewn hundreds of masks.(IANS)
         

Shrishti Shrotriya has won the hearts of her superiors in the police department as a diligent policewoman. Fellow citizens in Khurai, however, love her for being the good Samaritan that she is.

After she is through with her policing duty, the young lady constable dons the hat of a social worker. For the past four days under the lockdown, Shrotriya has sewn hundreds of masks to distribute among the people who can’t afford to buy them at exorbitant prices from the market.

Her colleagues were so pleased with her generosity that they made a video of her and posted on Twitter. It has expectedly gone viral.

Shrotriya doesn’t seem to like the fuss about her effort though. She realised the pharmacies were overcharging face masks which are essential for the safety against the rampaging Covid-19 pandemic.

After the masks made her popular with the people around her, the colleagues suggested that the whole police force could buy them from her.

Shrotriya said she found it quite fulfilling to help her colleagues and the people. In the past three days, her masks have insured many potential victims against coronavirus.

Rohit Mishra, in charge of her police station, said she and her colleagues take immense pride in Shrotriya’s passion for public service.

tags
top news
‘We will win this together’: PM Modi responds to Trump’s thank you note
‘We will win this together’: PM Modi responds to Trump’s thank you note
Maharashtra Covid-19 cases reach 1,135 in a month; mortality rate double than India’s
Maharashtra Covid-19 cases reach 1,135 in a month; mortality rate double than India’s
As Centre considers Covid-19 lockdown extension, demand to resume industry
As Centre considers Covid-19 lockdown extension, demand to resume industry
LIVE: 669 active cases of coronavirus recorded in Delhi
LIVE: 669 active cases of coronavirus recorded in Delhi
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
No dearth of anti-malaria drug, say states amid local concerns
No dearth of anti-malaria drug, say states amid local concerns
‘Players are just pawns’: Former Pakistan skipper says board officials may be involved in fixing
‘Players are just pawns’: Former Pakistan skipper says board officials may be involved in fixing
2020 WCOTY awards: Porsche Taycan adjudged World Luxury Car of the year
2020 WCOTY awards: Porsche Taycan adjudged World Luxury Car of the year
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news