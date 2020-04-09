‘We should do our bit’: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shares images of wife and daughter making masks

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 12:20 IST

People, in their own ways, are playing a role in fighting against the novel coronavirus. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently took to Twitter to share how his wife Mridula Pradhan and daughter Naimisha are taking part in that battle. He shared images of his wife and daughter making masks at their home.

“We should all try and do our bit for society in these difficult times,” he tweeted. “Proud of my wife Mridula and daughter Naimisha who are making safety masks for all of us at home, and also for others who need it,” he added. Then wrote, there is “no better time” to hone someone’s skills and also learn new ones.

We should all try and do our bit for society in these difficult times. Proud of my wife Mridula and daughter Naimisha who are making safety masks for all of us at home, and also for others who need it. No better time to hone your skills and learn new ones. #Masks4All pic.twitter.com/YtGNZvj7VS — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 7, 2020

Since being shared, the post has gathered over 14,000 likes – and still counting. The tweet left people inspired and they expressed the same while commenting. While some applauded Mridula and Naimisha Pradhan, others appreciated the union minister for sharing the motivating post.

“Really inspiring to see. Effort shows nothing but the attitude, attitude to help and the empathy to the issue,” wrote a Twitter user. “It is great that as a leader, you take this as part of your life at family. This will inspire the people around you to push themselves – and, in turn, the billions of citizens – to greatness. Thanks for motivating many of us by doing it yourself,” expressed another.

“You have proved the saying “charity begins at home” into a reality by applying on your own family members. It’s giving us energy and motivation,” tweeted a third. “What a wonderful gesture,” wrote a fourth.

A policewoman from Madhya Pradesh also became an online hero after an image of her making masks went viral online.

Also Read | Corona Heroes: Wives of CRPF jawans, couple make masks to help people fight Covid-19 in Bengaluru